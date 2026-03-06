DARK OF THE MOON Will Make World Premiere at Charing Cross Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The world premiere of new musical Dark of the Moon, based on the classic 1941 play by Howard D Richardson and William Berney, will run at Charing Cross Theatre from Monday 18 May to Saturday 8 August 2026, with a national press night on Tuesday 26 May.

Directed by Georgie Rankcom (The Frogs; Anyone Can Whistle; How to Succeed In Business Without Really Trying; Before After – Southwark Playhouse), the musical features a book by Emmy Award nominee Jonathan Prince (American Dreams) and music and lyrics by Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum songwriters Lindy Robbins (Demi Lovato's “Skyscraper”), Dave Bassett (Elle King's “Ex's and Oh's”) and Steve Robson (Rascal Flatts' “What Hurts the Most”).

DARK OF THE MOON is a supernatural tale of powerful witchcraft, small-town prejudices and the power of love. This timeless, spellbinding new musical portrays the clash of two dynamically polarized worlds—a charming rural Appalachian town and the mystical world of witches and warlocks from the Smoky Mountains that loom high above. The show's unique musical score reflects those conflicting worlds using a thrilling blend of country/bluegrass and rock. Barbara Allen - a human girl and John - a curious witch-boy - find each other and defy their communities to build a life together. But will love conquer all - or will they be haunted by a deal that was made by the dark of the moon?

Originally written by Howard Richardson and William Berney while students at the University of Iowa in the early 1940s, the play Dark of the Moon is loosely inspired by the traditional Scottish ballad Barbara Allen. Following its original Broadway production by The Shubert Organization, the play has been widely produced internationally and has attracted notable performers and directors including Paul Newman, George C. Scott, Cicely Tyson and James Earl Jones. Sir Peter Brook directed a London production at the Ambassador Theatre in 1949.

The story has recently re-entered the cultural conversation through references in the Stranger Things stage play The First Shadow and the final season of the hit Netflix series.

Georgie Rankcom said, “Dark of the Moon has captivated audiences since the 1940s, and it's exciting to see the story finding new resonance today — most recently through its appearance in the world of Stranger Things. This musical adaptation allows us to rediscover the story for a new generation.”

Additional members of the creative team are choreographer Jane McMurtrie, musical supervisor Brad Haak, musical director Matt Herbert, orchestrator Dillon Kondor, casting director Peter Noden, production designer Libby Todd, lighting designer Jonathan Chan and sound designer Andrew Johnson.

The show is produced by Witzend Productions LLC (Michael Jackowitz and Jeffrey Grove), and Steven M Levy for Charing Cross Theatre Productions Limited and is general managed by Steven M. Levy for Charing Cross Theatre Productions Limited. Dark of the Moon is presented by special arrangement with the Richardson/Yale Property Trust, Elliot S. Blair, administrator.

Full casting and creative team to be announced in due course.