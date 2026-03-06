Owen Warner Will Make His Stage Debut in WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Details have been announced for the fifteenth cast for Agatha Christie's Witness for the Prosecution at London County Hall. The new cast will begin performances from 17 March this year.

Owen Warner makes his stage debut as the accused Leonard Vole. Best known for his long running role as Romeo Nightingale in Channel 4's Hollyoaks, Owen reached the final in ITV's I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here in 2022 finishing in second place. Upcoming film projects include Spider Island and Butterfly. Owen will be joined by Eleanor Sutton as Romaine. Eleanor's theatre credits include A Doll's House (The Crucible Theatre); A Midsummer Night's Dream (Opera Holland Park) and Wuthering Heights (Emma Rice's US Tour).

The cast also includes Simon Cotton (Murder on the Orient Express, UK and International Tour; An Inspector Calls, UK and International Tour) as Sir Wilfrid Robarts QC, Matthew White (Midnight Cowboy, Southwark Playhouse; Glee Club, New Vic Theatre) as Mr Mayhew, David Whitworth (Twelfth Night, Royal Shakespeare Company; The Comedy of Errors, Persever Productions; Women in Black, GEST in Gothenburg) as Mr Justice Wainwright and Michael Mears (A Christmas Carol, Alexandra Palace Theatre; Hamlet, Young Vic) as Mr Myers QC.

Joe Anthony, Kai Antoine, Andrew Bloomer, Martin Edwards, Oliver Hatfield, Tamsin Heatley, Matthew Hebden, Mark Huckett, Ruchi Rai, Vanessa Sampson, Paul Westwood and Meimei Young complete the company.

Since 2017 Agatha Christie's Witness for the Prosecution has captured the imagination of audiences gripped by the case of Leonard Vole, accused of murder in cold blood. The show is more popular than ever with almost every show selling out. Director Lucy Bailey (Death on the Nile, Murder on the Orient Express, And Then There Were None, all UK Tours) thrillingly places the audience in the thick of the action as Christie's enthralling tale of justice, passion and betrayal unfolds around them.

The twists and turns of the case are played out in a spectacular courtroom setting inside the atmospheric London County Hall as prosecution battles defence and witnesses take the stand to give their shocking testimonies. The production received Best Revival nominations at the 2018 Olivier and WhatsOnStage Awards.

The production is designed by William Dudley, with lighting by Chris Davey, sound design by Mic Pool and casting by Ellie Collyer-Bristow CDG.