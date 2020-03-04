MOREoutdoor Events Announced For Regent's Park Open Air Theatre's 2020 Season

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre have today announced the first of their 2020 MOREoutdoor events, held on Sunday evenings during the summer.

Jimmy Carr: Terribly Funny

Sunday 12 July | 8pm (recommended ages 16+)

Jimmy's brand new show contains jokes about all kinds of terrible things.

Terrible things that might have affected you or people you know and love.

But they're just jokes - they are not the terrible things.

Having political correctness at a comedy show is like having health and safety at a rodeo.

Now you've been warned, buy a ticket.

Allie Esiri Presents:

Shakespeare for Every Day of the Year LIVE

Sunday 19 July | 7.45pm

A line-up of celebrated actors* including Felicity Kendal, Harry Enfield, Tracy Ann Oberman, Henry Goodman, Susan Wokoma, Kate Fleetwood, Issy van Randwyck and Samantha Spiro join author Allie Esiri who will bring to life her best-selling anthology Shakespeare for Every Day of the Year.

Who was William Shakespeare? Why does he still speak to us today? How come he speaks about Climate Change? Did he really leave his wife his second-best bed? All this and more will be revealed as we journey through the life and work of our greatest writer, vividly portrayed by a group of supremely talented actors with a special connection to his work - and to Regent's Park Open Air Theatre (it was here that Kendal spent a season playing Hermia in A Midsummer Night's Dream and Hero in Much Ado About Nothing, van Randwyck earned an Olivier nomination for Kiss Me, Kate, Spiro played her acclaimed Beatrice in Much Ado About Nothing and won the Olivier for Hello, Dolly!, and just last year Wokoma's Bottom in A Midsummer Night's Dream was deemed a triumph). Join them, plus others, for what promises to be a remarkable evening, perfect for friends and family.

* All artists appear subject to availability

Luisa Omielan: God Is A Woman

Sunday 9 August | 7.45pm (recommended ages 18+)

Luisa Omielan is the first British comedian to ever receive a BAFTA Breakthrough Award for comedy. She has had three ground-breaking hit shows. First, she asked What Would Beyoncé Do?! (sell out across the UK and Australia, is what she would do!); then she asked Am I Right Ladies?! - and her thigh gap joke went viral with over 45 million views; and then she turned to politics and got a show on the BBC entitled Politics for Bitches. So the next logical step was for Luisa to bring all of that spark to religion!

At a time when it feels like the world is about to be set on fire and we're asking ourselves why it's all going so horribly wrong, and "what can we do to fix it?", Luisa's upcoming show God Is A Woman couldn't come at a more important time. Expect Mary Magdalene, dick jokes and her two year old sidekick Bernie, the Bernese Mountain Dog!

The Luna Cinema presents:

Pretty Woman 1990 (15)

30th Anniversary Screening

Sunday 23 August | 8.15pm

Considered by many to be the ultimate rom-com, Pretty Woman stars Richard Gere and Julia Roberts in the role that made her a global star.

The Shining 1980 (15)

40th Anniversary Screening

Sunday 6 September | 7.45pm

Based on the Stephen King novel, Stanley Kubrick's seminal psychological horror, The Shining celebrates its 40th anniversary. If you've never seen The Shining on the big screen, this is a cinematic experience not to be missed (especially as darkness descends!). Are you ready? Here's Johnny!

VIP tickets are available for the film screenings, which include a pre-screening glass of champagne (or soft drink for U18s), a blanket, and a best seat.

To accompany MOREoutdoor events, there is a choice of pre-event dining options, including The Regent's Park Burger served from The Grill, Picnics and Luxury Hampers for Two. The Gin Experience for Two includes reserved seating before the event and ingredients for two double Sacred Gin G&Ts each.

The Open Air Theatre's 2020 season also includes a new musical of 101 Dalmatians (16 May - 21 June), Romeo and Juliet (27 June - 25 July), Rodgers and Hammerstein's Carousel (31 July - 19 September) and, for ages 3+, Dragons and Mythical Beasts (11 August - 6 September). Beyond the Park, Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Evita, which won the Evening Standard Award for Best Musical, transfers to the Barbican Theatre (27 June - 22 August), and their multi award-winning production of Jesus Christ Superstar continues its North American Tour.

MOREoutdoor Priority Booking for Open Air Theatre members opens 11am, Friday 6 March 2020; Public Booking opens 11am, Friday 13 March 2020.

For more information visit: openairtheatre.com/MOREoutdoor

More information about Open Air Theatre memberships and priority booking visit: openairtheatre.com/join





