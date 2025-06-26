Lyn Paul Joins MARY POPPINS UK and Ireland Tour as Bird Woman

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lyn Paul will join the UK and Ireland tour of MARY POPPINS, as Bird Woman from Tuesday 18 November 2025. Lyn joins the company in Milton Keynes Theatre, before playing the Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff (3 December 2025 – 10 January 2026) and Liverpool Empire (14 – 31 January 2026).

Patti Boulaye continues her celebrated run as Bird Woman, playing the Birmingham Hippodrome, Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, Sunderland Empire and Milton Keynes Theatre until Sunday 16 November 2025.

Continuing to lead the company are Australian stars, Stefanie Jones and Jack Chambers who reprise their roles as Mary Poppins and Bert, having previously starred in the Australian production. The pair opened this UK and Ireland tour in Bristol last year, to critical and audience acclaim.

Lyn Paul is an international recording artist and star of stage and screen. She was a member of The New Seekers in the 70s, whose iconic recording of the Grammy nominated song “I'd Like to Teach the World to Sing (In Perfect Harmony)” sold over 28 million copies and remains one of the 100 bestselling singles in the UK. Further hits include “Beg, Steal or Borrow,” and “You Won't Find Another Fool Like Me”. After leaving the group, Lyn enjoyed a successful career as a solo artist before she transitioned into musical theatre. Lyn made her debut in the West End taking the lead role of Mrs Johnston in Willy Russell's hit musical Blood Brothers. She has been voted the definitive Mrs Johnston and reprised the role regularly over 23 years both on tour and in the West End where she was a member of the final cast. Her other stage credits include Calendar Girls, Cabaret, and Taboo. On screen Lyn has appeared in ITV's Emmerdale and BBC's Holby City.

Patti Boulaye is a West End and recording star who rose to fame after winning the ITV talent show, New Faces. Her theatre credits include Hair at the Shaftesbury Theatre, Two Gentlemen of Verona at the Phoenix Theatre, Yum Yum in The Black Mikado at the Cambridge Theatre, Carmen in Carmen Jones at the Old Vic and on a world tour. As a vocalist and cabaret artist, Patti continues to tour her one-woman shows across the UK. Her film credits include Bisi, Daughter of the River, The Music Machine and Hussy, starring alongside Helen Mirren.

Stefanie Jones established herself in the firmament of Australian Leading Ladies when she starred in the Australian National Tour of Cameron Mackintosh and Disney Theatrical Group's production of Mary Poppins. For her portrayal she received a Sydney Theatre Award for Best Performance in a Leading Role in a Musical. Further theatre credits include Rhonda Epinstall in the Australian National Tour of Muriel's Wedding The Musical for which she won the Sydney Theatre Award for Best Performance in a Supporting Role in a Musical, Liesl von Trapp in The Sound of Music, Giulietta in Aspects of Love, Jean MacLaren in Brigadoon, Dream Ballet Laurie in Oklahoma!, Once The Musical and South Pacific. She was also a 2016 finalist in the ANZ Trustees prestigious Rob Guest Endowment Competition. Stefanie's screen credits include Molly, The Divorce and the role of Blaze Saganté in Neighbours.

Jack Chambers is an Australian “triple threat” with a renowned reputation. Training since the age of three at the Julie-Ann Lucas School of Dance, Brisbane he has performed throughout Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe and Asia. He became well known to Australian audiences by winning the first season of So You Think You Can Dance Australia in 2008. His musical theatre credits include Kurt Von Trapp in The Sound of Music, Link Larkin in Hairspray, Cosmo Brown in Singin' in the Rain - Helpmann Award nomination for Best Supporting Role, winning a Green Room Award and Australian Dance Award 2017. Jack's dance credits include Project X - touring USA/Singapore/Netherlands/South Korea, Spring Gala (The Kennedy Center, Washington DC) - hosted by Liza Minnelli, Burn the Floor in the West End and Japan, Untapped! (Off Broadway/Adelaide Fringe) and the Baz Luhrmann film Elvis. Jack has worked internationally as a choreographer and teacher, including at the Joffrey Ballet School and Peridance Capezio Centre in Manhattan NYC. He has worked with industry greats such as Kelley Abbey, David Atkins, Jason Gilkison and has performed alongside Olivia Newton John, Tina Arena, Neil Young, Keala Settle, Robbie Williams and toured the globe with Hugh Jackman in The Man, The Music, The Show, performing in the biggest venues in the world. For his portrayal of Bert in the Australian tour of Mary Poppins, he received a Sydney Theatre Award nomination for Best Performance in a Leading Role in a Musical.

The cast is also led by Michael D. Xavier (Olivier nominee for Into the Woods and Love Story, Sunset Boulevard on Broadway) as George Banks, Lucie-Mae Sumner (West End production of Mary Poppins and Barnum at Menier Chocolate Factory) as Winifred Banks, Rosemary Ashe (original casts of the West End productions of The Phantom of the Opera, Mary Poppins and Olivier nominee for The Witches of Eastwick) as Mrs Brill, Wendy Ferguson (Mary Poppins UK Tour, Les Misérables, West End, The Phantom of the Opera 25th Anniversary at the Royal Albert Hall) as Miss Andrew, Sharon Wattis (The Pyjama Game and Book of Mormon, West End) as Mrs Corry, Ruairidh McDonald (Matilda, West End) as Roberston Ay and David Burrows (West End productions of Half a Sixpence, My Fair Lady and Oliver!) as Admiral Boom and Bank Chairman.

Olive Harrison, Connie Jones, Yvie Moore, Katie Ryden and Sienna Sibley currently alternate the role of Jane Banks with Oliver Benson, Charlie Donald, Oli Manning, Joshua Miles and Oliver Noble alternating the role of Michael Banks.

The company is completed by Jay Luca Allan, Marianne Bardgett, Rhys Batten, Lydia Boulton, Ben Culleton, Jasmine Davis, Matthew Dawkins, Lily De-La-Haye, Nathan Elwick, Darcy Finden, Lyndsey Gardiner, Ryan Gover, Emma Harrold, Cameron Thomas Jones, Billy Mahoney, Sarah-Marie Maxwell, Roan Pronk, Henry Rhodes, Jacob Ritzema, Scarlet Roche, Callum Rose, Tyler Timmins, Charlie Waddell, Rachael Ward, Jemima-Jane Willcox, James Wolstenholme and Ellie Young.

Since its premiere at the Bristol Hippodrome in 2004, the stage adaptation of Mary Poppins has gone on to record-breaking productions around the world, gaining over 50 major international awards, including two Olivier Awards and one Tony Award. Over 15 million people have witnessed the magic worldwide with the production having been translated into 13 languages.

Based on the stories of P.L. Travers and the Walt Disney film, the story of the World's favourite nanny arriving on Cherry Tree Lane is more magical than ever before featuring dazzling choreography, incredible effects and unforgettable songs. The timeless score includes the classic Sherman Brothers songs; Jolly Holiday, Step in Time, Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious and Feed the Birds with new songs and additional music and lyrics by the Olivier award-winning British team of George Stiles and Anthony Drewe.

MARY POPPINS has original music and lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman with new songs and additional music and lyrics by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe. The book is by Julian Fellowes and this production is co-created by Cameron Mackintosh. It has orchestrations by William David Brohn and dance and vocal arrangements by George Stiles. It has sound design by Paul Gatehouse, lighting design by Hugh Vanstone, projections by Luke Hall and illusions by Paul Kieve & Jim Steinmeyer. The set and costume designs are by Bob Crowley. Co-Choreography is by Stephen Mear. Co-direction and choreography is by Matthew Bourne and direction is by Richard Eyre. The UK & Ireland Tour is directed by James Powell with choreography recreated by Richard Jones and musical supervision by Stephen Brooker.

