Photos: INTO THE WOODS Sitzprobe at the Bridge Theatre

London Theatre Company has released photos from the sitzprobe of Into the Woods. The production, helmed by director Jordan Fein with set and costume design by Tom Scutt, began preview performances at the Bridge Theatre this week with an opening night set for Thursday 11 December. Check out the photos below!

Taking to the stage are Valda Aviks as Grandmother/Giant, Geoffrey Aymer as Cinderella’s Father, Katie Brayben as the Baker’s Wife, Bella Brown as Rapunzel, Chumisa Dornford-May as Cinderella, Kate Fleetwood as the Witch, Jo Foster as Jack, Michael Gould as the Narrator/Mysterious Man, Jennifer Hepburn as Cinderella’s Stepmother, Hana Ichijo as Lucinda, Julie Jupp as Jack’s Mother, Gabrielle Lewis-Dodson as Florinda, Gracie McGonigal as Little Red Ridinghood, Hughie O’Donnell as the Steward, Jamie Parker as the Baker, Oliver Savile as Cinderella’s Prince/Wolf and Rhys Whitfield as Rapunzel’s Prince. Completing the cast are Standbys Taite-Elliot Drew, Jacob Fowler, Sophie Linder-Lee and Chloe Saracco.

In Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s dazzling musical, the Baker, the Baker’s Wife, the Witch, Jack, Little Red Ridinghood, Cinderella and Rapunzel take us beyond happy ever after to discover what really matters.

Sondheim and Lapine’s second collaboration after Sunday in the Park with George brilliantly weaves together four Grimms’ fairy-tales. On its Broadway debut in 1986, Into the Woods won Tony awards each for Sondheim (Best Original Score) and Lapine (Best Book). In London it has had productions by Richard Jones (Phoenix Theatre, 1990), John Crowley (Donmar, 1998) and Timothy Sheader (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, 2010). This will be its first major London production since 2016.

Joining director Jordan Fein and set and costume designer Tom Scutt on the creative and production team are musical supervisor and musical director Mark Aspinall, sound designer Adam Fisher, lighting designer Aideen Malone, video designer Roland Horvath, movement director Jenny Ogilvie, wigs, hair & make-up designer Sam Cox, puppetry designers Cheryl ‘Chuck’ Brown, Max Humphries and Tom Scutt, production manager Chris Hay, associate director Georgia Green, scenic associate David Allen, associate musical director Alex Beetschen, associate sound designer Ollie Durrant, associate lighting designer Lucy Adams, associate costume designer Lucy Martin, wigs, hair & make-up supervisor Charlie Watson, props supervisors Jonathan Hall and Chris Marcus for Marcus Hall Props, orchestral management is by Andy Barnwell and Richard Weeden for BW Musicians and casting director is Stuart Burt CDG CDA.



Photo Credit: Craig Sugden