Applications Open For the 2026 JMK Award at The Young Vic

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Young Vic Theatre and JMK Trust have announced the return of the prestigious JMK Award to the Young Vic, as applications are now open. Established in memory of the late, young theatre director James Menzies-Kitchin, the JMK Award provides a vital platform and outstanding opportunity to champion the next generation of talented directors. The winner of the 2026 Award will direct a full-scale professional production in the Young Vic's Maria Studio next autumn as part of the 2026 Season.

The Award has been pivotal in launching the careers of many young theatre makers with previous winners including: Natalie Abrahami, Roy Alexander-Weise, Tristan Fynn-Aiduenu, Polly Findlay, Adam Karim, Diane Page, Josh Roche, Mark Rosenblatt, Thea Sharrock, Bijan Sheibani and Joe Hill-Gibbons.

Nadia Fall, Young Vic Artistic Director, said: “I am thrilled the JMK Award is returning to the Young Vic in our ongoing commitment to champion incredible directors and be a home for the next generation of artists. I know from personal experience how vital it is for young directors to have the space to practise, experiment and meet their audience; opportunities which are so scarce today. This is a fantastic chance for an outstanding artist who wants to really develop their skills and career as a director. We can't wait to hear from you.”

Emma Baggott & Derek Bond, Co-Chairs of the JMK Award, said: "We are over the moon that the JMK Award is returning to the Young Vic. Both the Young Vic and the JMK Award share many values and it makes complete sense that this collaboration is once again reignited. At a time where the industry needs to be carving out more space for young artists to develop their artistic voice and hone their craft we're delighted to be working closely with the Young Vic to facilitate and nurture the next generation of theatre directors. The JMK Award aims to level the Playing Field, giving all emerging directors the opportunity to pitch a fully supported professional production at the Young Vic. In a world where lack of opportunity is so palpable for those attempting to make a career as a director we hope that this opportunity offers some positivity. We are so excited to hear from you and to read your applications." The JMK Award is open to directors aged 18-35, who have some professional training or experience in the performing arts, but who have not directed more than three professional productions.

Prospective directors must detail their vision for the production they wish to direct at the Young Vic, choosing from one of the following plays: Attempts on Her Life by Martin Crimp, Girls by Theresa Ikoko, The Funeral Director by Iman Qureshi, Black Men Walking by Testament or All The Little Lights by Jane Upton.

The winner will be announced in spring 2026 ahead of their production opening in the Young Vic's Maria Studio in October 2026 for a 4-week run.

Applications Will Close at 10am on Monday 12 January 2026. Full application details and further information is available at https://www.youngvic.org/jmk-award.