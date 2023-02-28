Les Twins and Other Headline Acts Join The 20th Breakin' Convention Festival Lineup at Sadler's Wells

International dance sensation Les Twins from France joins the Breakin' Convention Festival line-up this year and performs with original crew members Ruben "Rubix" Noel and Laura Nala from Criminalz. The duo has toured the world with megastars Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Snoop Dogg. Since first performing at Breakin' Convention in 2015, Les Twins have won the million-dollar prize on NBC's World of Dance.

South Korean crew MOVER is also confirmed to perform at Breakin' Convention's 20th Festival and will present Merry Go Round, which premiered in South Korea in October 2022. Aged between 21 to 38, six dancers - b-girl Steel8, b-boys Rocket, Tazo, Mario, Sknuf and Pocket who competed in the 2019 WDSF World Breaking Championship in China - take the stage to perform their high-energy, signature power moves.



Max Revell, 2019 winner of BBC Young Dancer, presents Floatin' Suitcase and Backwards Man as seen on Young Dancer.



South London-based Krump collective Gully South Block and BBC Young Dancer 2022 contestant Lauren Scott also join the line-up.

Les Twins, Rubix and Laura Nala from Criminalz crew plus MOVER, Max Revell, Gully South Block and Lauren Scott join the previously announced Breakin' Convention headliners: locking specialists Ghetto Funk Collective, Brazilian b-boy Samuka from Ill-Abilities, La Diva aux Pieds Nus, a French dance collective of five Black women, UK dance companies Far From The Norm and Boy Blue, along with Dutch threading artist Justin de Jager. More information about the full line-up can be found here.

Covering all aspects of hip hop culture, Breakin' Convention Festival celebrates 20 years at Sadler's Wells Theatre on Friday 28 April - Sunday 30 April 2023 with performances from live DJs, bespoke graffiti, freestyle sessions and a total makeover of the foyer - before embarking on a UK tour from Wednesday 17 May to Wednesday 14 June.



For the first time, the Festival at Sadler's Wells is preceded by events across London presented by Breakin' Convention: Word Becomes Flesh at The Yard (Saturday 11 March), Soweto Skeleton Movers - Unbreakable at The Place (Wednesday 12 and Thursday 13 April) and Open Art Surgery at Bernie Grant Arts Centre (Saturday 15 April).