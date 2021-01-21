Leicester Curve to Begin Streaming THE COLOR PURPLE Next Month

Click Here for More Articles on Stream Now

The Birmingham Hippodrome and Leicester's Curve production of The Color Purple is set to stream next month following the great success Sunset Boulevard.

The production will be available to stream from February 16 -March 7. Two thousand free tickets will be made available to frontline NHS workers.

Based on Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and Steven Spielberg's 1985 Oscar-nominated film of the same name, The Color Purple is a Tony Award-winning Broadway musical which follows heroine Celie as she discovers her own identity and power over the course of 40 years in 20th century southern America.

The cast is led by T'Shan Williams as Celie, Joanna Francis as Shug Avery, Ako Mitchell as Mister, Simon-Anthony Rhoden as Mister's son Harpo, Karen Mavundukure as his wife Sophia, Danielle Fiamanya as Celie's sister Nettie and DelRoy Brown as Pa.

The cast is completed by Geoff Aymer, Owen Chaponda, Perola Congo, KM Drew Boateng, Danielle Kassaraté, Anelisa Lamola, Rosemary Annabella Nkrumah, Jochebel Ohene MacCarthy, Landi Oshinowo and Jo Servi.

More information and tickets will be available at https://www.curveonline.co.uk/.