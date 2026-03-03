Tickets On Sale For World Premiere Of BLOODSPORT

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Stratford East has announced dates for the world premiere of Bloodsport: After Helen of Troy by Ava Pickett (1536, upcoming Baz Lurmann Joan of Arc film). The play will run from 3 Sept – 3 Oct 2026 and marks Lisa Spirling's directorial debut as Stratford East's new Artistic Director.

Years after she walked out on her family, Helen has returned home after a war fought in her name. Her husband celebrates, her childhood friend Cee does not. Over the course of this first fragile night of peace time, wounds reopen, loyalties fracture and the true cost of a woman's choice to leave her life is made clear.

A play about friendship, motherhood, and what happens when the woman whose face started a war, returns home to finish it.

Pre-sale tickets for Bloodsport: After Helen of Troy are on sale today from 12pm at www.stratfordeast.com and general sale on Friday 6 March, 12pm. Tickets will be available from £10.

Ava Pickett's debut play1536 won the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize in 2024, received a special commendation from the George Devine Award and won The Stage Debut Award (Best Writer) when it premiered at the Almeida Theatre. It will transfer to the Ambassadors Theatre from May 2026 and the BBC have commissioned a new BBC One drama series based on the acclaimed play. Her production of The Manningtree Witches is premiering this week at the Mercury Theatre while other recent stage credits include Emma at the Rose Theatre. Ava is co-writing a feature film based on the life of Joan of Arc, with Baz Luhrmann for Warner Brothers. Other screen credits include Brassic, The Buccaneers, The Great and How to Get to Heaven from Belfast.

Lisa Spirling is the new Artistic Director and joint CEO of Stratford East. Previously Chief Executive and Artistic Director of Theatre503, her directing credits included The Boys Are Kissing, Wolfie, Milk and Gall and In Event of Moone Disaster. Other recent credits as a director include the Oliver nominated Vardy v Rooney: The Wagatha Christie Trial (West End) and How to Win Against History (Bristol Old Vic, Edinburgh Festival Fringe). She will make her Stratford East directorial debut with Bloodsport: After Helen of Troy.

Bloodsport: After Helen of Troy is presented by Stratford East and generously supported by Eleanor Lloyd Productions and Eilene Davidson Productions. Cast and further details to be announced.