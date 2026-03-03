Audra McDonald and More Lead National Theatre at Home's New Streaming Productions

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

National Theatre has announced four productions will be available to stream on National Theatre at Home, the NT's pioneering theatre streaming platform, continuing to expand its world-class digital catalogue for audiences around the globe. End will be available from 24 March 2026, Ballet Shoes will be available worldwide from 31 March 2026, Mrs. Warren's Profession joins the platform from 14 April 2026, and Audra McDonald: I Am What I Am (Director's Cut) will be available from 28 April 2026.

The winner of a record-breaking six Tony Awards, as well as two Grammy awards and an Emmy, Audra McDonald performs a repertoire of classic Broadway songs, including “I Am What I Am,” “Cornet Man,” “Summertime,” “I Could Have Danced All Night,” and never seen concert performance of "Rose's Turn" from Gypsy. Recorded from the London Palladium, musical director Andy Einhorn leads the 40-piece London Musical Theatre Orchestra to accompany McDonald. Audra McDonald: I Am What I Am (Director's Cut) joins the platform on 28 April 2026.

Five-time Olivier Award winner Imelda Staunton (The Crown, Hello, Dolly!) joins forces with her real-life daughter Bessie Carter (Outrageous, Bridgerton) for the first time, playing mother and daughter in Bernard Shaw's incendiary moral classic, Mrs. Warren's Profession. Filmed live in the West End, this production presented by Sonia Friedman Productions reunites Staunton with director Dominic Cooke (Follies, Good), exploring the clash between morality and independence, traditions and progress. Mrs. Warren's Profession will be available on National Theatre at Home from 14 April 2026.

End will be released on National Theatre at Home from 24 March 2026. Clive Owen (Closer) is Alfie and Saskia Reeves (Slow Horses) is Julie in this touching and funny play on a life well lived. Following the critically acclaimed Beginning and Middle, End is the final play in David Eldridge's trilogy exploring love and relationships, directed by Lyric Hammersmith Theatre Artistic Director Rachel O'Riordan (Romeo and Julie).

Ballet Shoes will be available worldwide from 31 March 2026. Katy Rudd directs, bringing Noel Streatfeild's beloved novel to the Olivier Stage in a new version by Kendall Feaver.

These titles join a growing collection of cutting-edge theatre and timeless classics on National Theatre at Home. Launched in 2020, National Theatre at Home offers access to over 110 productions, with new titles added monthly. Subscriptions are available for £9.99 a month or £99.99 annually.

All titles on National Theatre at Home include captions, and over 85% are available with Audio Description. All the shows announced here will be available with Audio Description.

Bloomberg Philanthropies is Headline Sponsor of National Theatre at Home.

National Theatre at Home is also supported by The Linbury Trust.

For more information or to subscribe, visit ntathome.com.