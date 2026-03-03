MAGIC MIKE LIVE Reveals New Cast

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Channing Tatum and his co-producers will welcome new cast members Liam Raven, Genevieve Nicole & Olivia Warren to Magic Mike Live at The Theatre at the Hippodrome Casino in London.

The group joins existing cast members Taylor Diamond-Lord, Myles Harper, Jake Cocca-Brewer, Jack Manley, Kevin Vélez, Carles Escoms Ferrer, Espoir Alpha, Nick Brown, Ryan Elson, Reece Darlington-Delaire, “Sweeney” Todd Holdsworth, Charlotte Perry, Clare Billson and James Percy from 25 March 2026. Mark Lace will be re-joining the production.

Created and co-directed by Channing Tatum, Magic Mike Live, recently celebrated its 7th Birthday in London, having performed 2800 shows in the West End and wowed over 900,000 people in London and more than 2,000,000 worldwide. It is a large-scale, live production show based on the hit films Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL, which opened at The Theatre at the Hippodrome Casino in London's Leicester Square in November 2018. Magic Mike Live inspired a new television series on HBO Max, Finding Magic Mike, and the third instalment of the Magic Mike film franchise, Magic Mike's Last Dance. Magic Mike Live has become an international sensation since opening in Las Vegas in April 2017.

In addition to breaking box office records and performing to sold-out audiences in Las Vegas and London, the show has thrilled audiences around the world with engagements in Berlin, Australia, and Miami and Dallas in North America.

An all-new flagship production will open in New York City this October in a newly renovated, multi-function and custom-built venue one block from Times Square.

From the bespoke entrance off Cranbourn Street, to the specially curated lounge and bar experience, to the cast of world-class performers, Magic Mike Live is a complete evening of unparalleled entertainment for guests aged 18 and up. Audience members enter Magic Mike's mythical club and marvel as a group of extraordinary artists perform a 360-degree dance and acrobatic spectacular in front of, behind, and above them. Sexy dance routines intertwined with one-of-a-kind acts, are presented by a diverse cast of performers from around the world.

Guests can also enjoy pre and post-show cocktails and cuisine at two bespoke bar and lounge experiences - Permission and Archive & Myth - designed and curated by Magic Mike Live designer Rachel O'Toole. Patrons can either book their spots in advance or drop in if they fancy an intimate and luxurious space to unwind in the heart of London's West End.

Magic Mike Live in London is co-directed by Channing Tatum and Alison Faulk, with Luke Broadlick as associate director, and choreography by Alison Faulk and Luke Broadlick. The Executive Producer is Vincent Marini with General Management by Crossroads Live. The production designer is Rachel O'Toole, with scenic design by Rob Bissinger and Anita LaScala (Arda Studio), costume design by Marina Toybina, lighting design by Philip Gladwell and video design by Luke Halls. Musical supervisor is Jack Rayner, with sound design by Nick Kourtides. Dreya Weber is aerial choreographer & aerial apparatus designer and Ross Sands is resident choreographer.