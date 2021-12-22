Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
LES MISERABLES
LES MISERABLES Tour Cancels Glasgow Performances

Performances were set to run through 31 December, but will instead end on 24 December.

Dec. 22, 2021  

The UK tour of Les Miserables has cancelled some performances on its Glasgow stop due to new COVID-19 measures. Performances were set to run through 31 December, but will instead end on 24 December.

Patrons affected by this change will be contacted by the box office in the coming days.

Read the full statement below.

Stay up to date on information regarding the tour at https://www.lesmis.com/uk-ireland-tour.


