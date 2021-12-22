LES MISERABLES Tour Cancels Glasgow Performances

Click Here for More Articles on LES MISERABLES

The UK tour of Les Miserables has cancelled some performances on its Glasgow stop due to new COVID-19 measures. Performances were set to run through 31 December, but will instead end on 24 December.

Patrons affected by this change will be contacted by the box office in the coming days.

Read the full statement below.

An update from #LesMizTour regarding performances in Glasgow from 26 December. pic.twitter.com/6V2DFVjJ0Z - Les Misérables (@lesmisofficial) December 22, 2021

Stay up to date on information regarding the tour at https://www.lesmis.com/uk-ireland-tour.