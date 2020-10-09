Kiln Theatre Launch Young Writers Programme For Young People In Brent

Ten young people will be selected from workshops and paid to take part in the programme.

Kiln Theatre today launch their inaugural Young Writers Programme, a six-week course for those aged 18-25 in Brent to develop their writing skills for live performance. Ten young people will be selected from workshops and paid to take part in the programme, collaborating with industry experts and artists to create a short piece to be performed by professional actors.

Indhu Rubasingham, Artistic Director of Kiln Theatre, today said, "Our ongoing work with the young people in Brent through our Creative Engagement team is an integral part of Kiln Theatre, and I am really looking forward to seeing the work that comes from this new programme. By creating an accessible programme that doesn't require participants to have written before, we hope that any young person in Brent who has something to say feels that they have the platform to do so."

Participants will be able to write about any topic they wish, and will be paid London Living Wage, 3-hours per week to take part. Each writer will have full ownership of their work. The programme particularly encourages applications from Black, Asian and ethnically diverse people, Working Class, LGBTQIA+, D/deaf and/or disabled candidates. Kiln Theatre will make sure any access needs are met so that all participants can make the most of the opportunity.

Applicants must currently live in the London Borough of Brent, and not have been on a writing course before. They must also be available Thursday evenings 6-9pm from 26 November - 17 December 2020 and 7 - 21 January 2021 for the course, as well as w/c 25 January for rehearsals and performances. Performances will be open to public in accordance with latest government guidance on Coronavirus - further details and booking information will be announced in December.

To apply, applicants must take part in a taster workshop where they will participate in various exercises to help the team select the final 10 participants. The taster workshops will take place on 18 November (1-4pm), 19 & 20 November (6-9pm). To sign up, please visit https://kilntheatre.com/young-writers-programme/. For further guidance on applications, please contact marketing@KilnTheatre.com.

Kiln Theatre have continued their commitment to the young people of Brent throughout the Covid-19 lockdown, with the company's Minding the Gap project for young asylum seekers and refugees, Youth Theatre, Young Companies, and The Agency, which is part of Brent 2020 London Borough of Culture, continuing with participants receiving their planned sessions and ongoing support virtually.

The Young Company recently released two short original films, Dear Future Generations, and Honeymoon which was created during lockdown. They can be viewed at https://kilntheatre.com/dear-future-generation/ and https://kilntheatre.com/honeymoon/.

