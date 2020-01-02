Katherine Parkinson To Lead Stage Adaptation of THE GOOD LIFE

Jan. 2, 2020  

According to The Daily Mail. Katherine Parkinson is set to to portray Barbara Good in a new stage adaptation of the classic sitcom The Good Life .

Jeremy Sams will write and direct Parkinson in the role created on televison by Felicity Kendal. More details and further casting will be announced at a later date.

The production will opens at Theatre Royal Bath in June 2020.

The Good Life tells the story of Tom Good, a 40-year-old London plastics designer, and his wife Barbara experience when they attempt to escape modern commercial living by "becoming totally self-sufficient" in their home in Surbiton.



