KISS ME, KATE Starring Stephanie J. Block Will Be Released in UK Cinemas

Kiss Me, Kate at London's Barbican Centre will receive a cinema release! According to an official webpage here, more information will be released at a later date. Fans of the show can sign up for an email list to be notified when more information has been announced.

Stephanie J. Block and Adrian Dunbar are currently starring in Kiss Me, Kate, which is running through 14 September.

With lyrics by Cole Porter, Kiss Me, Kate is Broadway musical comedy meets Shakespeare meets Noises Off. Directed by Bartlett Sher and with a company of over 50 including a full-scale orchestra, Kiss Me, Kate features classic songs including Another Op'nin', Another Show, Brush Up Your Shakespeare and Tom, Dick or Harry.

Adrian Dunbar stars as Fred Graham with Tony Award winner Stephanie J. Block making her West End debut as Lilli Vanessi joined by Charlie Stemp as Bill Calhoun and Georgina Onuorah as Lois Lane. Nigel Lindsay and Hammed Animashaun will play the Gangsters.

The creative team includes Director Bartlett Sher, Choreographer Anthony Van Laast, Set Designer Michael Yeargan, Costume Designer Catherine Zuber, Lighting Designer Donald Holder, Sound Designer Adam Fisher, and Music Supervisor Stephen Ridley.

