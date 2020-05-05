Jacqueline Jossa to Appear on the Barn Theatre's TWEEDY'S LOST & FOUND

Queen of the Jungle Jacqueline Jossa is to be the latest special guest on the Barn Theatre in Cirencester's live streaming show, Tweedy's Lost & Found.

Jacqueline Jossa, who won the 2019 series of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, joins an all-star line-up of guests as previous episodes have included appearances from the likes of Helena Bonham Carter, Daisy May Cooper and Hugh Bonneville.

The EastEnders star's episode of Tweedy's Lost & Found will be streamed live on the Barn Theatre's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels on 6 May 2020 at 12pm.

The children's entertainment mini-series follows Giffords Circus favourite Tweedy the Clown as he adapts to his new job at the local Lost & Found. In each episode Tweedy tries to help his special guest find an item they have lost, as well as touching on important messages surrounding the coronavirus and lockdown in a child-friendly way.

Tweedy's Lost & Found launched on 25th March 2020 as part of their free live-streaming service Behind The Barn Door. New episodes air live on the Barn Theatre's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels every Wednesday at 12pm.

The children's show marks the first collaboration between Tweedy the Clown and the Barn Theatre.

The Barn Theatre (registered charity no. 1174253), which is facing a loss of £250,000 and possible permanent closure, have launched their SAVE OUR BARN via their website and social media platforms. The theatre have also released a Not Just A Theatre video campaign to highlight the initiatives that the theatre works on, alongside their theatrical productions, for the local communities.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You