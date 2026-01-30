Olivier Awards Reveals Eligibility for 2026 Awards

Productions include All My Sons, Wyndham’s Theatre; Burlesque The Musical, Savoy Theatre and more.
The Olivier Awards has revealed eligibility for the 2026 Awards. The 50th anniversary Olivier Awards will take place at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday 12 April, 2026 with highlights to be broadcast on BBC TV and radio.
Audiences can expect a celebration of the very best that London theatre has to offer, featuring award presentations and special performances from the stars of the stage. The ceremony will also highlight UK theatre’s role in nurturing creative talent, reconnecting with memorable award winners and nominees from across the decades, and the venues that shaped them.
Productions that opened between 15 February 2025 and 17 February 2026 in a theatre represented by a SOLT member, and met the minimum performance requirement for its category, were eligible for consideration for the Olivier Awards 2026.
1536, Almeida Theatre
All My Sons, Wyndham’s Theatre
Alterations, National Theatre – Lyttelton
American Psycho, Almeida Theatre
Apex Predator, Hampstead Theatre
Arcadia, The Old Vic
The Assembled Parties, Hampstead Theatre
Bacchae, National Theatre – Olivier
Backstroke, Donmar Warehouse
Bengal Tiger At The Baghdad Zoo, Young Vic
Born With Teeth, Wyndham’s Theatre
The Brightening Air, The Old Vic
Brigadoon, Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre
Burlesque The Musical, Savoy Theatre
Christmas Day, Almeida Theatre
Clarkston, Trafalgar Theatre
Clueless The Musical, Trafalgar Theatre
The Comedy About Spies, Noël Coward Theatre
The Crucible, Shakespeare’s Globe
Dealer’s Choice, Donmar Warehouse
Deep Azure, Shakespeare’s Globe
The Deep Blue Sea, Theatre Royal Haymarket
Disney’s Hercules, Theatre Royal Drury Lane
Dracula, Lyric Hammersmith
Dracula, Noël Coward Theatre
East Is South, Hampstead Theatre
End, National Theatre – Dorfman
Entertaining Mr Sloane, Young Vic
The Estate, National Theatre – Dorfman
Every Brilliant Thing, @sohoplace
Evita, The London Palladium
The Fifth Step, @sohoplace
Ghosts, Lyric Hammersmith
Goodnight, Oscar, Barbican Theatre
The Great Gatsby – A New Musical, London Coliseum
Guess How Much I Love You?, Royal Court (Jerwood Theatre Downstairs)
Hamlet, National Theatre – Lyttelton
Here We Are, National Theatre – Lyttelton
High Noon, Harold Pinter Theatre
The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy, Riverside Studios
House Of Games, Hampstead Theatre
The Hunger Games: On Stage, Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre
I’m Sorry, Prime Minister, Apollo Theatre
Indian Ink, Hampstead Theatre
Inter Alia, National Theatre – Lyttelton
Intimate Apparel, Donmar Warehouse
Into The Woods, Bridge Theatre
Jack & The Beanstalk, Lyric Hammersmith
Juniper Blood, Donmar Warehouse
Kenrex, The Other Palace
The Lady From The Sea, Bridge Theatre
The Land Of The Living, National Theatre – Dorfman
The Last Laugh, Noël Coward Theatre
The Line Of Beauty, Almeida Theatre
Little Brother, Soho Theatre
Lost Atoms, Lyric Hammersmith
Macbeth, Lyric Hammersmith
The Maids, Donmar Warehouse
Man And Boy, National Theatre – Dorfman
A Man For All Seasons, Harold Pinter Theatre
Manhunt, Royal Court (Jerwood Theatre Downstairs)
Marriage Material, Lyric Hammersmith
Mary Page Marlowe, The Old Vic
The Merry Wives Of Windsor, Shakespeare’s Globe
A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Shakespeare’s Globe
A Moon For The Misbegotten, Almeida Theatre
Most Favoured, Soho Theatre
Mrs. Warren’s Profession, Garrick Theatre
Much Ado About Nothing, Theatre Royal Drury Lane
My Master Builder, Wyndham’s Theatre
Noughts & Crosses, Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre
Oh, Mary!, Trafalgar Theatre
Oscar At The Crown, The Crown
Othello, Theatre Royal Haymarket
Otherland, Almeida Theatre
Paddington The Musical, Savoy Theatre
Paranormal Activity, Ambassadors Theatre
The Playboy Of The Western World, National Theatre – Lyttelton
The Producers, Garrick Theatre
Punch, Young Vic
Revenge: After The Levoyah, Soho Theatre
Rhinoceros, Almeida Theatre
Richard II, Bridge Theatre
Romans, a novel, Almeida Theatre
Romeo And Juliet, Shakespeare’s Globe
Saving Mozart, The Other Palace
The Score, Theatre Royal Haymarket
The Seagull, Barbican Theatre
Shadowlands, Aldwych Theatre
Showmanism, Hampstead Theatre
Shucked, Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre
Sing Street, Lyric Hammersmith
Sleeping Beauty, The London Palladium
The Spy Who Came In From The Cold, @sohoplace
Stereophonic, Duke Of York’s Theatre
The Tempest, Shakespeare’s Globe
This Bitter Earth, Soho Theatre
Titus Andronicus, Hampstead Theatre
Top Hat, Queen Elizabeth Hall, Southbank Centre
Twelfth Night, Barbican Theatre
Twelfth Night, or What You Will, Shakespeare’s Globe
The Unbelievers, Royal Court (Jerwood Theatre Downstairs)
Unfortunate: The Untold Story Of Ursula The Sea Witch, The Other Palace
The Unlikely Pilgrimage Of Harold Fry , Theatre Royal Haymarket
The Virgins, Soho Theatre
Weather Girl, Soho Theatre
The Weir, Harold Pinter Theatre
Wendy & Peter Pan, Barbican Theatre
When We Are Married, Donmar Warehouse
Woman In Mind, Duke Of York’s Theatre
4:48 Psychosis, Royal Court (Jerwood Theatre Upstairs)
After Miss Julie, Park90
After Sunday, Bush Theatre
Ben And Imo, Orange Tree Theatre
The Billionaire Inside Your Head, Hampstead Downstairs
Cable Street, Marylebone Theatre
Conversations After Sex, Park90
Coven, Kiln Theatre
Cow | Deer, Royal Court (Jerwood Theatre Upstairs)
Creditors, Orange Tree Theatre
Cry-Baby, The Musical, Arcola Theatre
Dance Of Death, Orange Tree Theatre
The Daughter Of Time, Charing Cross Theatre
Daniel’s Husband, Marylebone Theatre
Dracapella, Park200
Eat The Rich (but maybe not me mates x), Soho Theatre Upstairs
Emma, Rose Theatre
Farewell Mr Haffmann, Park200
Fatherland, Hampstead Downstairs
The Gathered Leaves, Park200
A Ghost In Your Ear, Hampstead Downstairs
The Glass Menagerie, The Yard Theatre
(God Save My) Northern Soul, Park90
Gawain And The Green Knight, Park90
The Habits, Hampstead Theatre
The Harder They Come, Theatre Royal Stratford East
Hedda, Orange Tree Theatre
Here There Are Blueberries, Theatre Royal Stratford East
Horse Of Jenin, Bush Theatre
The House Party, Rose Theatre
How To Fight Loneliness, Park200
In Praise Of Love, Orange Tree Theatre
Insane Asylum Seekers, Bush Theatre
Jab, Park90
Jimmy, Park90
Jobsworth, Park90
Kindling, Park90
Lee, Park90
Letters From Max, Hampstead Downstairs
Lost Watches, Park90
Lovestuck, Theatre Royal Stratford East
Maggots, Bush Theatre
Marie & Rosetta, Rose Theatre
The Meat Kings! (Inc.) of Brooklyn Heights, Park200
The Ministry Of Lesbian Affairs, Kiln Theatre
Miss Myrtle’s Garden, Bush Theatre
Not Your Superwoman, Bush Theatre
OHIO, Young Vic Maria Studio
One Day When We Were Young, Park90
Our Cosmic Dust, Park200
Outpatient, Park90
Personal Values, Hampstead Downstairs
Playhouse Creatures, Orange Tree Theatre
Poor Clare, Orange Tree Theatre
Porn Play, Royal Court (Jerwood Theatre Upstairs)
The Rat Trap, Park200
Reunion, Kiln Theatre
The Rivals, Orange Tree Theatre
A Role To Die For, Marylebone Theatre
Scenes From A Repatriation, Royal Court (Jerwood Theatre Upstairs)
Seagull: True Story, Marylebone Theatre
The Secret Lives Of Baba Segi’s Wives, Arcola Theatre
Shanghai Dolls, Kiln Theatre
Speed, Bush Theatre
Steel, Park90
Sweetmeats, Bush Theatre
That Bastard, Puccini, Park200
(the) Woman, Park200
The Women Of Llanrumney, Theatre Royal Stratford East
Vermin, Park90
Alice In Wonderland, Marylebone Theatre
Anansi The Spider, Unicorn Theatre
Beegu, Unicorn Theatre
The Boy At The Back Of The Class, Rose Theatre
The Boy With Wings, Polka Theatre
Christmas Carol Goes Wrong, Apollo Theatre
CoComelon: Sing-Along LIVE!, St Martin’s Theatre
The Firework Maker’s Daughter, Polka Theatre
How Does Santa Go Down The Chimney, Unicorn Theatre
The Koala Who Could, Rose Theatre
Peppa Pig’s Big Family Show, Theatre Royal Haymarket
Pinocchio, Shakespeare’s Globe
Stick Man, Bloomsbury Theatre
The Three Little Pigs, Unicorn Theatre
Univers, Barbican
Who Let The Gods Out, Polka Theatre
(LA)HORDE / Ballet national de Marseille – Age of Content, Sadler’s Wells East
Aakash Odedra – Songs of the Bulbul, Sadler’s Wells East
Akram Khan Company / Akram Khan & Manal AlDowayan – Thikra: Night of Remembering, Sadler’s Wells
Alesandra Seutin & KVS – Mimi’s Shebeen, Sadler’s Wells East
Ballet BC – Double Bill, Sadler’s Wells
Ballet Black SHADOWS, Sadler’s Wells
Ballet Flamenco de Andalucía – Pineda:Romance popular en tres estampas, Sadler’s Wells
Ballet Flamenco Sara Baras – Vuela, Sadler’s Wells
Ballet To Broadway: Wheeldon Works, Royal Opera House
BIGRE / “Fish Bowl” Compagnie le Fils du Grand Réseau, Peacock Theatre
Birmingham Royal Ballet – BRB2, Sadler’s Wells East
Botis Seva / Far From The Norm – Until We Sleep, Sadler’s Wells East
Breakin’ Convention presents Tentacle Tribe – PRISM, Sadler’s Wells East
Breakin’ Convention, TBC
Candoco Dance Company/ Dan Daw Creative Projects – Over and Over (and over again), Sadler’s Wells East
Close Up, Royal Opera House
Communion Of Light, Royal Opera House
Company Wayne McGregor Deepstaria, Sadler’s Wells
Copenhagen Collective – The Genesis, Peacock Theatre
Dance Umbrella – Andrea Peña & Artists: BOGOTÁ, Sadler’s Wells East
Dance Umbrella: Change Tempo, The Pit – Barbican
Dream Ballets: A Triple Bill, Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre
Drum TAO The Dream, Peacock Theatre
Emma Martin / United Fall Birdboy, Sadler’s Wells East
English National Ballet – The Forsythe Programme, Sadler’s Wells
Esplande + Echo, Royal Opera House
Giselle…, Royal Opera House
Head First Acrobats – GODZ, Peacock Theatre
Ioannis Mandafounis / Dresden Frankfurt Dance Company – Join, Sadler’s Wells East
Jasmin Vardimon NOW, Sadler’s Wells East
Julie Cunningham & Company / Jules Cunningham – CROW / Pigeons, Sadler’s Wells East
The Köln Concert – Trajal Harrell / Zürich Dance Ensemble, Sadler’s Wells East
London City Ballet – Momentum, Sadler’s Wells
Lyon Opera Ballet Cunningham Forever (BIPED & Beach Birds), Sadler’s Wells
Marc Brew / Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui- an Accident / a Life, Sadler’s Wells East
Matsena – KABEL, Sadler’s Wells East
Mette Ingvartsen – Skatepark, Sadler’s Wells East
Michael Keegan-Dolan / Teaċ Daṁsa – How To Be A Dancer, Sadler’s Wells East
Modern Milestones, Royal Opera House
Murmuration Level 2 – Sadeck Berrabah, Peacock Theatre
Mythili Prakash She’s Auspicious, Sadler’s Wells East
Nederlands Dans Theater & Complicité – Figures in Extinction, Sadler’s Wells
Neither Drums Nor Trumpets, Royal Opera House
Nico Muhly / Michael Keegan Dolan / Maud Le Pladec / Jules Cunningham – Marking Time, Sadler’s Wells
Nikita Kuzmin – Midnight Dancer, Peacock Theatre
Oona Doherty – Specky Clark, Sadler’s Wells
Osipova/Linbury, Royal Opera House
Pepa Ubera – The Machine of Horizontal Dreams, Sadler’s Wells East
Perspectives: Balanchine, Marston, Peck, Royal Opera House
Quadrophenia, Sadler’s Wells
R.O.S.E – Sharon Eyal, Gai Behar and Young, Sadler’s Wells East
Rachid Ouramdane & Ballet du Grand Théâtre de Genève – Outsider, Sadler’s Wells
Rebirth: Robbins, Page, Ratmansky, New Tash Chu, Royal Opera House
S-E-D // Sharon Eyal – Into The Hairy, Sadler’s Wells
Scottish Ballet Twice-Born, Sadler’s Wells
Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui / Eastman – Vlaemsch (chez moi), Sadler’s Wells
A Single Man, Royal Opera House
Snow White balletLORENT, Sadler’s Wells East
Tanztheater Wuppertal Pina Bausch ‘Sweet Mambo’, Sadler’s Wells
THISISPOPBABY – WAKE, Peacock Theatre
Toussaint To Move – FREE, Sadler’s Wells East
Trisha Brown Dance Company & Noé Soulier – Working Title & In the Fall, Sadler’s Wells
Yllana & Toompak TRASH!, Peacock Theatre
ZooNation – Ebony Scrooge By Dannielle ‘Rhimes’ Lecointe, Sadler’s Wells East
Albert Herring, London Coliseum
Ariodante, Royal Opera House
La Cenerentola, London Coliseum
Dead Man Walking, London Coliseum
Die Walküre, Royal Opera House
Giustino, Royal Opera House
The Makropulos Case, Royal Opera House
Mary, Queen Of Scots, London Coliseum
Pimpinone, Royal Opera House
Rise & Fall Of The City Of Mahagonny, London Coliseum
Semele, Royal Opera House
Tosca, Royal Opera House
