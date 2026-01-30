Olivier Awards Reveals Eligibility for 2026 Awards

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Olivier Awards has revealed eligibility for the 2026 Awards. The 50th anniversary Olivier Awards will take place at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday 12 April, 2026 with highlights to be broadcast on BBC TV and radio.

Audiences can expect a celebration of the very best that London theatre has to offer, featuring award presentations and special performances from the stars of the stage. The ceremony will also highlight UK theatre’s role in nurturing creative talent, reconnecting with memorable award winners and nominees from across the decades, and the venues that shaped them.

Productions that opened between 15 February 2025 and 17 February 2026 in a theatre represented by a SOLT member, and met the minimum performance requirement for its category, were eligible for consideration for the Olivier Awards 2026.

Theatre

1536, Almeida Theatre

All My Sons, Wyndham’s Theatre

Alterations, National Theatre – Lyttelton

American Psycho, Almeida Theatre

Apex Predator, Hampstead Theatre

Arcadia, The Old Vic

The Assembled Parties, Hampstead Theatre

Bacchae, National Theatre – Olivier

Backstroke, Donmar Warehouse

Bengal Tiger At The Baghdad Zoo, Young Vic

Born With Teeth, Wyndham’s Theatre

The Brightening Air, The Old Vic

Brigadoon, Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre

Burlesque The Musical, Savoy Theatre

Christmas Day, Almeida Theatre

Clarkston, Trafalgar Theatre

Clueless The Musical, Trafalgar Theatre

The Comedy About Spies, Noël Coward Theatre

The Crucible, Shakespeare’s Globe

Dealer’s Choice, Donmar Warehouse

Deep Azure, Shakespeare’s Globe

The Deep Blue Sea, Theatre Royal Haymarket

Disney’s Hercules, Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Dracula, Lyric Hammersmith

Dracula, Noël Coward Theatre

East Is South, Hampstead Theatre

End, National Theatre – Dorfman

Entertaining Mr Sloane, Young Vic

The Estate, National Theatre – Dorfman

Every Brilliant Thing, @sohoplace

Evita, The London Palladium

The Fifth Step, @sohoplace

Ghosts, Lyric Hammersmith

Goodnight, Oscar, Barbican Theatre

The Great Gatsby – A New Musical, London Coliseum

Guess How Much I Love You?, Royal Court (Jerwood Theatre Downstairs)

Hamlet, National Theatre – Lyttelton

Here We Are, National Theatre – Lyttelton

High Noon, Harold Pinter Theatre

The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy, Riverside Studios

House Of Games, Hampstead Theatre

The Hunger Games: On Stage, Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre

I’m Sorry, Prime Minister, Apollo Theatre

Indian Ink, Hampstead Theatre

Inter Alia, National Theatre – Lyttelton

Intimate Apparel, Donmar Warehouse

Into The Woods, Bridge Theatre

Jack & The Beanstalk, Lyric Hammersmith

Juniper Blood, Donmar Warehouse

Kenrex, The Other Palace

The Lady From The Sea, Bridge Theatre

The Land Of The Living, National Theatre – Dorfman

The Last Laugh, Noël Coward Theatre

The Line Of Beauty, Almeida Theatre

Little Brother, Soho Theatre

Lost Atoms, Lyric Hammersmith

Macbeth, Lyric Hammersmith

The Maids, Donmar Warehouse

Man And Boy, National Theatre – Dorfman

A Man For All Seasons, Harold Pinter Theatre

Manhunt, Royal Court (Jerwood Theatre Downstairs)

Marriage Material, Lyric Hammersmith

Mary Page Marlowe, The Old Vic

The Merry Wives Of Windsor, Shakespeare’s Globe

A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Shakespeare’s Globe

A Moon For The Misbegotten, Almeida Theatre

Most Favoured, Soho Theatre

Mrs. Warren’s Profession, Garrick Theatre

Much Ado About Nothing, Theatre Royal Drury Lane

My Master Builder, Wyndham’s Theatre

Noughts & Crosses, Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre

Oh, Mary!, Trafalgar Theatre

Oscar At The Crown, The Crown

Othello, Theatre Royal Haymarket

Otherland, Almeida Theatre

Paddington The Musical, Savoy Theatre

Paranormal Activity, Ambassadors Theatre

The Playboy Of The Western World, National Theatre – Lyttelton

The Producers, Garrick Theatre

Punch, Young Vic

Revenge: After The Levoyah, Soho Theatre

Rhinoceros, Almeida Theatre

Richard II, Bridge Theatre

Romans, a novel, Almeida Theatre

Romeo And Juliet, Shakespeare’s Globe

Saving Mozart, The Other Palace

The Score, Theatre Royal Haymarket

The Seagull, Barbican Theatre

Shadowlands, Aldwych Theatre

Showmanism, Hampstead Theatre

Shucked, Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre

Sing Street, Lyric Hammersmith

Sleeping Beauty, The London Palladium

The Spy Who Came In From The Cold, @sohoplace

Stereophonic, Duke Of York’s Theatre

The Tempest, Shakespeare’s Globe

This Bitter Earth, Soho Theatre

Titus Andronicus, Hampstead Theatre

Top Hat, Queen Elizabeth Hall, Southbank Centre

Twelfth Night, Barbican Theatre

Twelfth Night, or What You Will, Shakespeare’s Globe

The Unbelievers, Royal Court (Jerwood Theatre Downstairs)

Unfortunate: The Untold Story Of Ursula The Sea Witch, The Other Palace

The Unlikely Pilgrimage Of Harold Fry , Theatre Royal Haymarket

The Virgins, Soho Theatre

Weather Girl, Soho Theatre

The Weir, Harold Pinter Theatre

Wendy & Peter Pan, Barbican Theatre

When We Are Married, Donmar Warehouse

Woman In Mind, Duke Of York’s Theatre

Affiliate

4:48 Psychosis, Royal Court (Jerwood Theatre Upstairs)

After Miss Julie, Park90

After Sunday, Bush Theatre

Ben And Imo, Orange Tree Theatre

The Billionaire Inside Your Head, Hampstead Downstairs

Cable Street, Marylebone Theatre

Conversations After Sex, Park90

Coven, Kiln Theatre

Cow | Deer, Royal Court (Jerwood Theatre Upstairs)

Creditors, Orange Tree Theatre

Cry-Baby, The Musical, Arcola Theatre

Dance Of Death, Orange Tree Theatre

The Daughter Of Time, Charing Cross Theatre

Daniel’s Husband, Marylebone Theatre

Dracapella, Park200

Eat The Rich (but maybe not me mates x), Soho Theatre Upstairs

Emma, Rose Theatre

Farewell Mr Haffmann, Park200

Fatherland, Hampstead Downstairs

The Gathered Leaves, Park200

A Ghost In Your Ear, Hampstead Downstairs

The Glass Menagerie, The Yard Theatre

(God Save My) Northern Soul, Park90

Gawain And The Green Knight, Park90

The Habits, Hampstead Theatre

The Harder They Come, Theatre Royal Stratford East

Hedda, Orange Tree Theatre

Here There Are Blueberries, Theatre Royal Stratford East

Horse Of Jenin, Bush Theatre

The House Party, Rose Theatre

How To Fight Loneliness, Park200

In Praise Of Love, Orange Tree Theatre

Insane Asylum Seekers, Bush Theatre

Jab, Park90

Jimmy, Park90

Jobsworth, Park90

Kindling, Park90

Lee, Park90

Letters From Max, Hampstead Downstairs

Lost Watches, Park90

Lovestuck, Theatre Royal Stratford East

Maggots, Bush Theatre

Marie & Rosetta, Rose Theatre

The Meat Kings! (Inc.) of Brooklyn Heights, Park200

The Ministry Of Lesbian Affairs, Kiln Theatre

Miss Myrtle’s Garden, Bush Theatre

Not Your Superwoman, Bush Theatre

OHIO, Young Vic Maria Studio

One Day When We Were Young, Park90

Our Cosmic Dust, Park200

Outpatient, Park90

Personal Values, Hampstead Downstairs

Playhouse Creatures, Orange Tree Theatre

Poor Clare, Orange Tree Theatre

Porn Play, Royal Court (Jerwood Theatre Upstairs)

The Rat Trap, Park200

Reunion, Kiln Theatre

The Rivals, Orange Tree Theatre

A Role To Die For, Marylebone Theatre

Scenes From A Repatriation, Royal Court (Jerwood Theatre Upstairs)

Seagull: True Story, Marylebone Theatre

The Secret Lives Of Baba Segi’s Wives, Arcola Theatre

Shanghai Dolls, Kiln Theatre

Speed, Bush Theatre

Steel, Park90

Sweetmeats, Bush Theatre

That Bastard, Puccini, Park200

(the) Woman, Park200

The Women Of Llanrumney, Theatre Royal Stratford East

Vermin, Park90

Family

Alice In Wonderland, Marylebone Theatre

Anansi The Spider, Unicorn Theatre

Beegu, Unicorn Theatre

The Boy At The Back Of The Class, Rose Theatre

The Boy With Wings, Polka Theatre

Christmas Carol Goes Wrong, Apollo Theatre

CoComelon: Sing-Along LIVE!, St Martin’s Theatre

The Firework Maker’s Daughter, Polka Theatre

How Does Santa Go Down The Chimney, Unicorn Theatre

The Koala Who Could, Rose Theatre

Peppa Pig’s Big Family Show, Theatre Royal Haymarket

Pinocchio, Shakespeare’s Globe

Stick Man, Bloomsbury Theatre

The Three Little Pigs, Unicorn Theatre

Univers, Barbican

Who Let The Gods Out, Polka Theatre

Dance

(LA)HORDE / Ballet national de Marseille – Age of Content, Sadler’s Wells East

Aakash Odedra – Songs of the Bulbul, Sadler’s Wells East

Akram Khan Company / Akram Khan & Manal AlDowayan – Thikra: Night of Remembering, Sadler’s Wells

Alesandra Seutin & KVS – Mimi’s Shebeen, Sadler’s Wells East

Ballet BC – Double Bill, Sadler’s Wells

Ballet Black SHADOWS, Sadler’s Wells

Ballet Flamenco de Andalucía – Pineda:Romance popular en tres estampas, Sadler’s Wells

Ballet Flamenco Sara Baras – Vuela, Sadler’s Wells

Ballet To Broadway: Wheeldon Works, Royal Opera House

BIGRE / “Fish Bowl” Compagnie le Fils du Grand Réseau, Peacock Theatre

Birmingham Royal Ballet – BRB2, Sadler’s Wells East

Botis Seva / Far From The Norm – Until We Sleep, Sadler’s Wells East

Breakin’ Convention presents Tentacle Tribe – PRISM, Sadler’s Wells East

Breakin’ Convention, TBC

Candoco Dance Company/ Dan Daw Creative Projects – Over and Over (and over again), Sadler’s Wells East

Close Up, Royal Opera House

Communion Of Light, Royal Opera House

Company Wayne McGregor Deepstaria, Sadler’s Wells

Copenhagen Collective – The Genesis, Peacock Theatre

Dance Umbrella – Andrea Peña & Artists: BOGOTÁ, Sadler’s Wells East

Dance Umbrella: Change Tempo, The Pit – Barbican

Dream Ballets: A Triple Bill, Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre

Drum TAO The Dream, Peacock Theatre

Emma Martin / United Fall Birdboy, Sadler’s Wells East

English National Ballet – The Forsythe Programme, Sadler’s Wells

Esplande + Echo, Royal Opera House

Giselle…, Royal Opera House

Head First Acrobats – GODZ, Peacock Theatre

Ioannis Mandafounis / Dresden Frankfurt Dance Company – Join, Sadler’s Wells East

Jasmin Vardimon NOW, Sadler’s Wells East

Julie Cunningham & Company / Jules Cunningham – CROW / Pigeons, Sadler’s Wells East

The Köln Concert – Trajal Harrell / Zürich Dance Ensemble, Sadler’s Wells East

London City Ballet – Momentum, Sadler’s Wells

Lyon Opera Ballet Cunningham Forever (BIPED & Beach Birds), Sadler’s Wells

Marc Brew / Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui- an Accident / a Life, Sadler’s Wells East

Matsena – KABEL, Sadler’s Wells East

Mette Ingvartsen – Skatepark, Sadler’s Wells East

Michael Keegan-Dolan / Teaċ Daṁsa – How To Be A Dancer, Sadler’s Wells East

Modern Milestones, Royal Opera House

Murmuration Level 2 – Sadeck Berrabah, Peacock Theatre

Mythili Prakash She’s Auspicious, Sadler’s Wells East

Nederlands Dans Theater & Complicité – Figures in Extinction, Sadler’s Wells

Neither Drums Nor Trumpets, Royal Opera House

Nico Muhly / Michael Keegan Dolan / Maud Le Pladec / Jules Cunningham – Marking Time, Sadler’s Wells

Nikita Kuzmin – Midnight Dancer, Peacock Theatre

Oona Doherty – Specky Clark, Sadler’s Wells

Osipova/Linbury, Royal Opera House

Pepa Ubera – The Machine of Horizontal Dreams, Sadler’s Wells East

Perspectives: Balanchine, Marston, Peck, Royal Opera House

Quadrophenia, Sadler’s Wells

R.O.S.E – Sharon Eyal, Gai Behar and Young, Sadler’s Wells East

Rachid Ouramdane & Ballet du Grand Théâtre de Genève – Outsider, Sadler’s Wells

Rebirth: Robbins, Page, Ratmansky, New Tash Chu, Royal Opera House

S-E-D // Sharon Eyal – Into The Hairy, Sadler’s Wells

Scottish Ballet Twice-Born, Sadler’s Wells

Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui / Eastman – Vlaemsch (chez moi), Sadler’s Wells

A Single Man, Royal Opera House

Snow White balletLORENT, Sadler’s Wells East

Tanztheater Wuppertal Pina Bausch ‘Sweet Mambo’, Sadler’s Wells

THISISPOPBABY – WAKE, Peacock Theatre

Toussaint To Move – FREE, Sadler’s Wells East

Trisha Brown Dance Company & Noé Soulier – Working Title & In the Fall, Sadler’s Wells

Yllana & Toompak TRASH!, Peacock Theatre

ZooNation – Ebony Scrooge By Dannielle ‘Rhimes’ Lecointe, Sadler’s Wells East

Opera

Albert Herring, London Coliseum

Ariodante, Royal Opera House

La Cenerentola, London Coliseum

Dead Man Walking, London Coliseum

Die Walküre, Royal Opera House

Giustino, Royal Opera House

The Makropulos Case, Royal Opera House

Mary, Queen Of Scots, London Coliseum

Pimpinone, Royal Opera House

Rise & Fall Of The City Of Mahagonny, London Coliseum

Semele, Royal Opera House

Tosca, Royal Opera House