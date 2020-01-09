Ian Hughes Will Replace Matt Lucas as Thénardier in LES MISERABLES Beginning Tomorrow

Matt Lucas stepped in to play the role of Thénardier for a few weeks when Gerard Carey was unable to perform before the first preview of the new production of Les Misérables at the Sondheim Theatre last month due to vocal injury caused by contracting pneumonia. Last week Lucas regrettably sustained a back injury which has meant he is unable to continue in the role.

Consequently, Ian Hughes who recently took over the role of Thénardier to great acclaim in the current sell-out UK and International tour of Les Misérables will now join the London company to partner Josefina Gabrielle (Madame Thénardier) from tomorrow, Friday 10 January 2020, until the end of February when Gerard Carey is expected to return to the role as originally announced having over the past few weeks been on complete rest to avoid any long-term damage to his vocal chords.

Ian Hughes was the first recipient of the Ian Charleson Award for his performance in Torquato Tasso and has appeared in the West End productions of Guys and Dolls at the Savoy Theatre, The Lion King at the Lyceum Theatre and The 39 Steps at the Criterion Theatre. His many credits for the Royal Shakespeare Company include A Midsummer Night's Dream, King Lear, The Comedy of Errors, The Winter's Tale and The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.

Cameron Mackintosh said: "To lose one master of the house is unfortunate and two perhaps careless! I am delighted to be bringing Ian Hughes to the wonderful London Company to partner Josefina Gabrielle in order that Les Misérables can officially open at the Sondheim Theatre next week as planned. I am sure it will be third time lucky! I am so grateful to Matt Lucas who abandoned his holiday plans to help us out and am looking forward to welcoming back Gerard to the Company at the end of February. I wish them both speedy recoveries."

The press night on 16 January at the Sondheim Theatre is confirmed to go ahead.

Ian will be out of the Les Misérables tour during the upcoming 5-week engagement at Theater 11 Zurich and will return to the tour when the production opens in Norwich at the beginning of March. The role of Thénardier for the run in Zurich will be played by Cameron Blakely.

Cameron's many credits include Thénardier in Les Misérables at the Queen's Theatre, as well as in Singapore and Manila, Bamatabois in the Les Misérables 25th Anniversary Concert at the 02 Arena, Gomez Addams in the national tour of The Addams Family, Narrator/Mysterious Man in Into the Woods at the Royal Exchange Manchester, Fagin in Oliver! at the Watermill Theatre, Mr Lucas/Mr Scruton in The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole at Leicester Curve and Sam in the International Tour of Mamma Mia!

The cast of Les Misérables at the Sondheim Theatre also features Jon Robyns as 'Jean Valjean', Bradley Jaden as 'Javert', Carrie Hope Fletcher as 'Fantine', Shan Ako as 'Eponine', Josefina Gabrielle as 'Madame Thénardier', Harry Apps as 'Marius', Ashley Gilmour as 'Enjolras' and Lily Kerhoas as 'Cosette'. Rachelle Ann Go will return to the role of 'Fantine' for 7 weeks in the Spring and will take over the role next Summer.

They are joined by Kelly Agbowu, Ciaran Bowling, Richard Carson, Cellen Chugg Jones, Rodney Earl Clarke, Matthew Dale, Matt Dempsey, Harry Dunnett, Jessie Hart, Jessica Joslin, Sarah Lark, Georgie Lovatt, Ellie Ann Lowe, Luke McCall, Leo Miles, Claire O'Leary, Shane O'Riordan, Kathy Peacock, Sam Peggs, Mark Pearce, Emma Warren, Sake Wijers, Mared Williams and Samuel Wyn-Morris.





