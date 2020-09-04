HRVY Is The Eleventh Celebrity Contestant Confirmed For STRICTLY COME DANCING 2020

HRVY is the eleventh celebrity contestant confirmed for the brand new series of Strictly Come Dancing. The 18th series of the NTA and BAFTA award-winning entertainment show produced by BBC Studios will return in the autumn on BBC One putting the sparkle back into Saturday and Sunday nights.

HRVY (Harvey Leigh Cantwell) is a popstar.

HRVY said: "Being on Strictly is going to be such an amazing experience and I'm so thankful to be taking part this year. I think my mum is more excited that she'll be able to see me every Saturday night now."

21-year-old popstar HRVY has over a billion combined streams to his name and a social following of over 10 million globally. He has sold out two UK and European tours including headline shows at Hammersmith's Eventim Apollo and a now postponed London Palladium show, plus shows in Asia, Australia and America. HRVY performed at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend in 2019, has shared the stage with Jonas Blue at Capital FM's Summertime Ball and Jingle Bell Ball.

Born in Kent, HRVY first rose to fame after uploading his music videos to Facebook. He signed to Virgin EMI in 2017 and his debut album is out this year. He has previously presented on CBBC's Friday Download.

The remaining celebrity contestants joining the new series will be announced in due course.