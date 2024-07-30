HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Celebrates 8th Anniversary at the Palace Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is celebrating its 8th anniversary at London’s Palace Theatre today, 30 July 2024, where it is currently booking until 6 April 2025.

Produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has now been seen by over 1.7 million people in the West End and over 11 million worldwide.

There have been 2740 performances of Part One and Part Two combined, totaling 6432 hours of performance from the 46 strong London cast.

Over the last eight years 256 cast members have performed in the original London two-part multi award-winning production at the Palace Theatre along with 215 people who have worked backstage to continue to bring Harry Potter and the Cursed Child to life each performance.

Writer Jack Thorne said “Making Harry Potter and the Cursed Child was a beautiful experience, working with John and our talented creative team and cast has been a wonderful journey. It really has been a team effort from every person involved in the show, and we are all proud to still be here 8 years on”

Director John Tiffany added “We have been on an incredible journey over the last 8 years, from opening the original production at the Palace Theatre in 2016 to taking the show to audiences worldwide. We have collaborated with many wonderful artists over the years, both on and off stage, all of whom have worked tirelessly to bring Harry Potter and the Cursed Child to our fantastic audiences each and every performance”

19 years after Harry, Ron, and Hermione saved the wizarding world, they’re back on a most extraordinary new adventure – this time, joined by a brave new generation that has only just arrived at the legendary Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Prepare for spectacular spells, a mind-blowing race through time, and an epic battle to stop mysterious forces, all while the future hangs in the balance.

The cast comprises David Ricardo-Pearce as Harry Potter, Polly Frame playing Ginny Potter and Ellis Rae as their son Albus Potter. Thomas Aldridge plays Ron Weasley with Jade Ogugua playing Hermione Granger along with Taneetrah Porter as their daughter Rose Granger-Weasley. Steve John Shepherd plays Draco Malfoy, with Harry Acklowe as his son Scorpius Malfoy.

They are joined by Ishmail Aaron, David Annen, Nairn Archer, Darrell Brockis, Robert Curtis, Toby De Salis, Odelia Dizel-Cubuca, Rory Fraser, Jemma Geanaus, Harry Goodson-Bevan, Jemma Gould, Kelton Hoyland, David Ijiti, Chris Jarman, Sally Jayne Hind, Emma Louise Jones, Kathryn Meisle, Ian Redford, Abigail Rosser, Clancy Ryan, Tonny Shim, Adam Slynn, Sara Stewart, Benjamin Stratton, Maia Tamrakar, Alex Tomkins, Jake Tuesley, Sam Varley, Jess Vickers, Wreh-asha Walton, Katie Wimpenny.Abigail Austin, Oliver Dawson, Layla Duke, Honor Hastings, Aubrey Hayes, Aljosa Radosavljevic and Ethan Webster alternate two children’s roles.

Tickets for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child remain priced from £15 per part. The regular performance schedule is Monday, Tuesday and Thursday – no performance; Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 2pm Part One & 7pm Part Two; Sunday - 1pm Part One & 6pm Part Two.

The access performances currently on sale are as follows - British Sign Language on Saturday 21 September 2024, Audio Described on Saturday 9 November 2024 and a Captioned Performance on Saturday 16 November 2024.

We are excited to announce that this year’s Back To Hogwarts celebrations will include the opportunity to win a place at a Harry Potter and the Cursed Child workshop where people will learn the iconic Wand Dance from the show. The workshop will be run by the production’s Resident Movement Director, Tash Holway, on the morning of 1 September at a Central London venue. To be in with a chance to win a place, enter at harrypottertheplay.com/backtohogwarts/

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany with movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe, and casting by Julia Horan CDG and Lotte Hines CDG. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage and the eighth story in the Harry Potter series, holds a record 60 major honors, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best New Play. There are four productions running worldwide in London, New York, Hamburg, and Tokyo, with a North American tour starting in September 2024 at Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre.

