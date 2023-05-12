HADESTOWN Sets West End Return Date and Theatre

This announcement marks the showâ€™s highly anticipated return to London five years after its sold out run at the National Theatre in 2018.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Video: Watch Ramin Karimloo and Amelia Milo Get Ready to Bring THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Photo 1 Video: Watch Ramin Karimloo and Amelia Milo Get Ready to Bring THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Italy
THE MOTIVE AND THE CUE Leads Our Top Ten Shows For May Photo 2 THE MOTIVE AND THE CUE Leads Our Top Ten Shows For May
Video: The Cast of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Performs 'Waterloo' In New Music Video Photo 3 Video: The Cast of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Performs 'Waterloo' In New Music Video
Interview: 'To be Able to Take Christian Through his Journey Every Night, I Feel Very, Ver Photo 4 Interview: 'To be Able to Take Christian Through his Journey Every Night, I Feel Very, Very Lucky' - Jamie Muscato of MOULIN ROUGE!

Interview: 'To be Able to Take Christian Through his Journey Every Night, I Feel Very, Very Lucky' - Jamie Muscato of MOULIN ROUGE!

Producers of Hadestown have confirmed the return of this multi award-winning new musical to the UK. Winner of 8 TonyÂ® Awards including 'Best Musical' and a GrammyÂ® Award for 'Best Musical Theatre Album', Hadestown will make its West End premiere at the Lyric Theatre from Saturday 10 February 2024. This announcement marks the show's highly anticipated return to London five years after its sold out run at The National Theatre in 2018.

Hadestown features music, lyrics and book by acclaimed GrammyÂ® winning singer-songwriter and BBC Radio 2 Folk Award-winner AnaÃ¯s Mitchell, who originated Hadestown as an indie theatre project and acclaimed album. Mitchell then transformed the show into a genre-defying new musical alongside artistic collaborator and TonyÂ® Award-winning director Rachel Chavkin, whose theatre credits include Mission Drift (National Theatre) and American Clock (The Old Vic).

Hadestown takes you on an unforgettable journey to the underworld and back, intertwining two mythic love stories - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone. A deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience, Hadestown invites you to imagine how the world could be.

Blending modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz, the Original Broadway Cast Recording of Hadestown is one of the most streamed cast albums of all time with over 300 million streams to date. It won the Grammy AwardÂ® for 'Best Musical Theatre Album', topped Billboard's Broadway Cast Recording chart and debuted at #8 on the Top Album chart.

AnaÃ¯s Mitchell said:

"We're all thrilled to be bringing Hadestown back to London! We truly loved our time at The National Theatre in 2018 and felt so welcomed by your city that it feels like a homecoming to be returning (to the West End)! I'm excited to work in and with the fantastic theatre community of London, and to share the newest version of our show, as there was a great deal of development pre-Broadway based on things we learned at the National! And it's always a curious gift to witness how this epic myth vibrates differently in different places and times. That is, West End Hadestown will be its own world- born of London and the now- and we can't wait to discover it."

The Hadestown creative team features Tony Award winner Rachel Hauck (set design), four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Krass (costume design), two-time Tony Award winner Bradley King (lighting design), Tony Award winners Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz (sound design), Obie AwardÂ® winner and Chita Rivera AwardÂ® winner David Neumann (choreography), Liam Robinson (music direction and vocal arrangements), Tony Award winners Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose (arrangements and orchestrations), and Ken Cerniglia (dramaturgy).

Hadestown is produced in London by Mara Isaacs, Dale Franzen, Hunter Arnold, Tom Kirdahy and The National Theatre in association with JAS Theatricals. Casting to be announced.

Hadestown opened in 2016 at the New York Theatre Workshop before a production in Edmonton, Canada and a sold out run at The National Theatre in 2018. After further development, Hadestown premiered at Broadway's Walter Kerr Theater, winning 8 Tony Awards including Best Musical. It now holds the record for the highest grossing musical and longest running show in the theatre's 100-year history. The North American tour is celebrating its second year of sold-out performances with many return engagements also announced from July 2023.

Hadestown was developed with funding from the Eli and Edythe Broad Stage at the Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center and was further developed by The Ground Floor at Berkeley Repertory Theatre. Hadestown was co-conceived by Ben t. Matchstick.




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

George Maguire, Karen Mav, Lifford Shillingford, Anton Stephans & Tara Lee Star In TAR Photo
George Maguire, Karen Mav, Lifford Shillingford, Anton Stephans & Tara Lee Star In TARANTINO LIVE: FOX FORCE FIVE & THE TYRANNY OF EVIL MEN

Tarantino Live: Fox Force Five & The Tyranny of Evil Men premieres this summer at Riverside Studios, with a 10-week season at Studio 2 at the Hammersmith venue, playing from 6 June â€“ 13 August, with a press night on Tuesday, 13 June.Â 

Photos: See Ruthie Henshall & More in Rehearsals for 42 STREET Photo
Photos: See Ruthie Henshall & More in Rehearsals for 42 STREET

See rehearsal photos for 42ndÂ Street, playingÂ Curve, LeicesterÂ andÂ Sadlerâ€™s Wells!

Photos: Full Cast Set for Joseph Fiennes-Led DEAR ENGLAND Photo
Photos: Full Cast Set for Joseph Fiennes-Led DEAR ENGLAND

The National Theatre has announced the full cast for Dear England, a new play by James Graham telling the story of the England menâ€™s football team under Gareth Southgateâ€™s management.Â See rehearsal photos!

Tim Crouchs AN OAK TREE Returns This Summer Photo
Tim Crouch's AN OAK TREE Returns This Summer

Francesca Moody Productions has announced the return of Tim Crouch's landmark production An Oak Tree. The acclaimed play will run at Wickham Theatre Bristol from 8 â€“ 10 June, Festival d'Avignon 6 â€“ 11 July and The Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh from 4 â€“ 27 August.Â 


More Hot Stories For You

George Maguire, Karen Mav, Lifford Shillingford, Anton Stephans & Tara Lee Star In TARANTINO LIVE: FOX FORCE FIVE & THE TYRANNY OF EVIL MENGeorge Maguire, Karen Mav, Lifford Shillingford, Anton Stephans & Tara Lee Star In TARANTINO LIVE: FOX FORCE FIVE & THE TYRANNY OF EVIL MEN
Photos: See Ruthie Henshall, Les Dennis & More in Rehearsals for 42 STREETPhotos: See Ruthie Henshall, Les Dennis & More in Rehearsals for 42 STREET
Photos: Full Cast Set for Joseph Fiennes-Led DEAR ENGLAND; Get a First Look Inside RehearsalsPhotos: Full Cast Set for Joseph Fiennes-Led DEAR ENGLAND; Get a First Look Inside Rehearsals
Tim Crouch's AN OAK TREE Returns This SummerTim Crouch's AN OAK TREE Returns This Summer

Videos

Video: Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED... Video Video: Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED...
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video Video
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video
Photos & First Look at AIN'T TOO PROUD in the West End Video
Photos & First Look at AIN'T TOO PROUD in the West End
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Go Backstage at SHUCKED on Broadway Video
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Go Backstage at SHUCKED on Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
GREY HOUSE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU