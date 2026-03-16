Photos: WELCOME TO PEMFORT Now Playing At Soho Theatre

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Previews have begun for WELCOME TO PEMFORT, a new play by Sarah Power and directed by Ed Madden, now playing at Soho Theatre through April 18. Check out photos of the show.

Set in a close-knit village with a long and violent history, the play follows a community grappling with the weight of its past. As the story unfolds, references to a 13th-century battle, an 18th-century murder, and a late-20th-century death begin to surface, raising questions about accountability, forgiveness, and who is allowed a second chance.

The cast includes Sean Delaney as Kurtis, Debra Gillett as Uma, Ali Hadji-Heshmati as Glenn, and Lydia Larson as Ria.

The creative team includes set and costume designer Alys Whitehead, associate designer Victoria Maytom, lighting designer Cheng Keng, and sound designer and composer Max Pappenheim.

Performances run March 13 through April 18 in the Main House at Soho Theatre. Press night is March 18. Additional performances include a captioned performance on April 1 and an audio-described performance on March 31. Tickets start at £13 and are available through Soho Theatre.