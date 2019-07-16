Further Casting Announced For World Premiere Of BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical

Producer Colin Ingram (Ghost - The Musical) and the creators of the film Back To The Future, Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale, have announced the casting of 'George McFly', 'Lorraine Baines' and 'Goldie Wilson' in the world premiere of BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical, which will open at the Manchester Opera House on 20 February 2020 for a strictly limited 12-week season, finishing on 17 May, prior to transferring to the West End. Hugh Coles will play 'George', Rosanna Hyland 'Lorraine' and Cedric Neal 'Goldie'. They will be joining the previously announced Olly Dobson as 'Marty McFly'.

Hugh Coles graduated from LAMDA in 2017 and landed one of the lead roles in last year's British summer movie The Festival. He most recently finished working on the BBC series Defending the Guilty, playing young barrister 'Liam' alongside Will Sharpe and Katherine Parkinson. Hugh's other screen credits include Urban Myths: The Mysterious Disappearance of Agatha Christie for Sky Arts and the final series of Doc Martin for ITV.

Rosanna Hyland's theatre credits include 'Rosalie Mullins' in School Of Rock The Musical (Gillian Lynne), 'Alice' in I'm Getting My Act Together and Taking It on the Road (Jermyn Street), 'Betty Hapschatt' in Shock Treatment (King's Head), 'Hope Cladwell' in Urinetown (Apollo), Shrek The Musical (Theatre Royal Drury Lane), Sister Act The Musical (London Palladium) and Carousel (The Savoy).

Cedric Neal most recently was a semi-finalist on The Voice UK 2019 Series. He made his West End debut as 'Berry Gordy' in the original London cast of Motown The Musical. Neal was featured as 'The Arbiter' in the first revival of Chess at London's Coliseum. He can currently be seen as 'Willie' in the Soho Theatre premiere of The View Upstairs. Other London theatre includes the critically acclaimed concert staging of Martin Smith's musical King, portraying Martin Luther King Jr., Cy Coleman's revue Rhythm Of Life (St. James's Theatre), and 'Sporting Life' in the Regent's Park Open Air Theatre Olivier nominated production of Porgy And Bess. Broadway credits include the Tony nominated After Midnight and the 2012 Tony Award-winning revival of Porgy And Bess. Television credits include The Good Guys (Fox) and Seasons 4 & 5 of the Emmy Award-winning drama Friday Night Lights (NBC-Universal). Film credits include Lost In London, which was written and produced by and starred Woody Harrelson.

Based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical will have a book by Bob Gale and new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including The Power of Love and Johnny B. Goode.

BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical will be directed by Tony Award-winning director John Rando (Urinetown, On The Town), alongside the multi Tony and Olivier Award-winning design team of Tim Hatley (set and costume design), Hugh Vanstone and Tim Lutkin (lighting), Gareth Owen (sound) and Finn Ross (video), with choreography by Chris Bailey, illusions by Paul Kieve and musical supervision and vocal arrangements by Nick Finlow. Orchestrations will be by Ethan Popp, with dance arrangements by David Chase.

Back to the Future the movie was released in 1985, starring Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly and Christopher Lloyd as Dr Emmett Brown. The film grossed $360.6 million (£279 million) at the box office worldwide and the total box office for all three films in the Back to the Future franchise was $936.6 million (over $1.8 billion in today's money).

Marty McFly is a rock 'n' roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-travelling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.

BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical is produced by Colin Ingram, Donovan Mannato, Frankel/Viertel/Baruch/Routh Group, Gavin Kalin Productions, Hunter Arnold, Crush Music, CJ ENM, Teresa Tsai, Robert Zemeckis, Bob Gale, Augury in association with Herman-Adelman, Kimberly Magarro, Robert L. Hutt, Ricardo Marques, Glass Half Full Productions.





