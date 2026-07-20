Full Cast and Creatives Set For KING LEAR and TWELFTH NIGHT at Sheffield Crucible

NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. Sign Up

Sheffield Theatres have announced the full company of actors who will play across a double-bill of two new Shakespearean productions in the Crucible Theatre this autumn. The company will play two or more roles across the season in both productions.

They join the previously announced Olivier and Tony Award-winner Ian McDiarmid (Star Wars) in King Lear directed by Donmar Warehouse Associate Artistic Director TITAS HALDER (The Dance of Death) which plays Sat 29 August – Sat 19 September and Mathew Horne (Gavin & Stacey) in Twelfth Night directed by Jamie Glover (The Homecoming) which plays from Sat 10 – Sat 31 October 2026.

The company includes David Birrell as Gloucester/Feste, James Chetwood as Oswald/Sir Andrew Aguecheek, Mark Holgate as Kent/Antonio, Christopher Jordan as Curan/Priest/Valentine & Second Officer, Justina Kehinde as Regan/Olivia, Hazel Monaghan as Swing/Actor-Musician, Harry Redding as Edgar/Sebastian, Max Revell as Fool/Curio, Jay Saighal as Cornwall/Fabian, Bebe Sanders as Cordelia/Viola, Sachin K Sharma as France/Captain & Sea Captain/First Officer, Fode Simbo as Edmund/Orsino, Milo Twomey as Albany/Sir Toby Belch and Katie Wimpenny as Goneril/Maria.

Director of King Lear, TITAS HALDER said: “What a fabulous company we have to make these two very special plays with. I'm delighted to be working with these wonderful actors. Matilda James has done the most exceptional job as casting director, and it has been a pleasure to work alongside her and Jamie to assemble this fantastic group.”

Director of Twelfth Night, Jamie Glover said: “It has been a true joy working alongside Titas and the wonderful Matilda James to assemble this exceptional cast of actors. I cannot wait to get into the room with them and start work on Twelfth Night. But I'm equally excited to simply get to watch the magic they will bring to what I am certain will be a gripping, thrilling production of King Lear.”

Artistic Director of Sheffield Theatres, Elizabeth Newman said: “As I began to conceive of our 2026 autumn season I could not stop thinking about where the world is right now. And, at this moment, it feels more important than ever that we offer our audiences work of the highest quality, ambition and imagination. As Artistic Director of Sheffield Theatres, I can think of no better way to do that than by filling the Crucible - a theatre conceived as a home for great drama - with two of Shakespeare's greatest plays, brought to life by a truly world-class company of actors. This idea of a company of actors bringing both productions to life feels like a true celebration of theatre and of everything Shakespeare himself championed-the power of an ensemble of players.

“It is a privilege to welcome Ian McDiarmid back to the Crucible to take on the monumental role of Lear and to welcome the wonderful Mathew Horne to join our Shakespearean Company to play Malvolio. And, on a very personal note, this autumn has a special significance as I've been able to work with the brilliant directors TITAS HALDER and Jamie Glover and collaborate with one of my predecessors, the extraordinary Michael Grandage. Making this Shakespeare Season really does feel like a landmark moment in the theatre's history. I cannot wait to welcome audiences into the Crucible.”

Michael Grandage, Artistic Director of MGC added: “Elizabeth Newman continues to put Sheffield Theatres at the centre of the UK's creative output and I am delighted MGC can join her for this hugely ambitious season. Apart from anything else, it's a wonderful opportunity for me to return to the Crucible and engage with all the great work that is going on.”

The full creative team for King Lear are Director TITAS HALDER, Set & Costume Designer Richard Kent, Lighting Designer Ryan Day, Composer Sarah Angliss, Sound Designer Emma Laxton, Fight, Movement and Intimacy Director Yarit Dor, Associate Fight Director Enric Ortuño, Casting Director Matilda James, Dramaturg Sophie Duncan, Associate Director Vicky Moran, Voice & Text Coach Barbara Houseman and Assistant Director Marc Small. King Lear is presented in association with MGC, which marks a reunion for Sheffield Theatres and former Artistic Director Michael Grandage.

The full creative team for Twelfth Night are Director Jamie Glover, Set & Costume Designer Amanda Stoodley, Lighting Designer Richard Howell, Composer & Musical Director Genevieve Dawson, Sound Designer Raffaela Pancucci, Movement Director Charlotte Broom, Casting Director Matilda James, Associate Director Vicky Moran, Voice & Text Coach Barbara Houseman and Assistant Director Marc Small.

Need more UK / West End Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming