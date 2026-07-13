The ball is over. BroadwayWorld has just learned that CATS: The Jellicle Ball, the Tony Award-winning musical revival, will end its Broadway run at the Broadhurst Theatre on Saturday evening, August 8. Later this month, the production will be filmed by the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive (TOFT) at The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts and added to its collection.

Producers Michael Harrison and Mike Bosner said, “Three years ago, Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch began the remarkable process of reimagining CATS for a new generation. They assembled a visionary creative team that fused their passions for Ballroom and theater to create something thrillingly new. With a truly superhuman cast bringing this vision to life, New York has once again discovered the phenomenon that has become Andrew Lloyd Webber’s CATS: The Jellicle Ball. The joy that radiates from the stage each night is unlike anything we’ve experienced in our careers. It has been a true honor to help bring Ballroom to Broadway.”

CATS: The Jellicle Ball officially opened on Tuesday, April 7 at the Broadhurst Theatre. Find out what critics think of the revival here. It went on to receive nine Tony Award nominations and won three: Best Direction of a Musical (Zhailon Levington & Bill Rauch), Best Choreography (Omari Wiles & Arturo Lyons), and Best Costume Design of a Musical (Qween Jean), marking the first time in history an openly trans woman won Broadway’s highest honor.

The production was also honored with three Drama Desk Awards, two Outer Critics Circle Awards including Outstanding Revival, three OBIE Awards, two New York Drama Critics Circle Special Citations, two Chita Rivera Awards, two Audelco Awards, three Dorian Theater Awards, and three Hewes Awards.

CATS: The Jellicle Ball has music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and is based on Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats by T.S. Eliot.

The Broadway cast includes 2026 Tony Award nominee and Tony Award winner André De Shields, Ken Ard as ‘DJ Griddlebone,’ Kya Azeen as ‘Macavity,’ Bryson Battle as ‘Jellylorum,’ Chita Rivera Award nominee Jonathan Burke as ‘Mungojerrie,’ Chita Rivera Award nominee Baby Byrne as ‘Victoria,’ Tara Lashan Clinkscales, Bryce Farris, Elisa Galindez, Chita Rivera Award nominee Sydney James Harcourt as ‘Rum Tum Tugger,’ Chita Rivera Award nominee Dava Huesca as ‘Rumpleteazer,’ Dudney Joseph Jr. as ‘Munkustrap,’ Junior LaBeija as ‘Gus,’ Leiomy, Chita Rivera Award winner and Theatre World Award winner Robert “Silk” Mason as ‘Magical Mister Mistoffelees,’ Ernest Mingo as ‘Etcetera,’ “Tempress” Chasity Moore as ‘Grizabella,’ Primo Thee Ballerino as ‘Tumblebrutus,’ Xavier Reyes as ‘Jennyanydots,’ Nora Schell as ‘Bustopher Jones,’ Bebe Nicole Simpson as ‘Demeter,’ Emma Sofia as ‘Cassandra’/’Skimbleshanks,’ Phumzile Sojola, Kendall Grayson Stroud, B. Noel Thomas, Kalyn West, Garnet Williams as ‘Bombalurina,’ Teddy Wilson Jr. as ‘Sillabub,’ Darius Wright, and Donté Nadir Wilder.

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s worldwide phenomenon CATS is reimagined in a production that has smashed records, won awards, and left New York City purring. CATS: The Jellicle Ball is a kaleidoscope of glittering spectacle, iconic music, and electrifying ballroom choreography that the New York Times calls “a lightning strike that sets joy free!” Broadway meets runway in the fiercest event of the season.

The creative team for CATS: The Jellicle Ball includes 2026 Tony Award nominee and Tony Award winner Rachel Hauck (scenic design), 2026 Tony Award nominee and Outer Critics Circle Award nominee Adam Honoré (lighting design), 2026 Tony Award nominee and Tony Award winner Kai Harada (sound design), Brittany Bland (projection design), Special Tony Award recipient Nikiya Mathis (hair and wig design), Rania Zohny (makeup design), Josephine Kearns (dramaturg & gender consultant), Paul Kieve (magic), 2026 Tony Award nominees Andrew Lloyd Webber and David Wilson (orchestrations), William Waldrop (music supervisor and music director), 2026 Tony Award nominee Doug Schadt (music producer), 2026 Tony Award nominee Trevor Holder (beats arranger/producer), Cooper Howell and N'yomi Allure Stewart (associate directors), Chelsey Arce (associate choreographer), Michael Samarie George (assistant choreographer), X Casting: Victor Vazquez, CSA, and Sujotta R. Pace, CSA (casting director), Ann James (sensitivity specialist), and Cody Renard Richard (production stage manager). Baseline Theatrical serves as general managers.

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CATS: The Jellicle Ball is produced by Michael Harrison for Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals and Mike Bosner by arrangement with LW Entertainment. The production is co-produced by Cynthia Erivo, John Legend and Mike Jackson’s Get Lifted Film Co., LaChanze, Jeremy Pope, Law Roach, Lena Waithe, Origin Story Productions, Miranda Gohh, George Strus, William Berlind, Timothy Bloom/Martinez Grimmett Productions/Drama Club Productions, Adam Kantor & Charly Jaffe, Alex Levy & Shari Redstone, Kevin Cahoon, AEG Presents/Jay Marciano, D’Angora Padgett Productions/Open Horizon, Gavin Kalin Productions, Jake Hine, Nederlander Presentations, Scott Mauro Entertainment/Leachman Feigelson Productions, Lindsay Holmes, Sean Nyberg, Meowz Productions, Nelson & Tao, TFLO Theatricals, artEquity Acton, Bob Boyett, Chimney Town, Cloth Fair Productions, Crooked Letter, DJD Productions, Duda Marcus, EK Productions, Lian Bloch Gill, Grace Street Creative, Lisa Hane, Harris Lanedo Productions, Hill Steinfast, John Gore Organization, Key to the City Productions, Willette Klausner, Klive Entertainment, L + E + N + Z Entertainment, LBH Productions, Christina Liceaga, LTJOF Productions, Lucky Tea Productions, Gates McCaffrey, Mount Caperton Productions, Mumby Foung, Mark Musico, Debbie Ohanian, Ryan R. Ratelle, Adam Riemer, Second Set, The Shubert Organization, The Brians, The Theater Offensive, Theatre Producers of Color, and Andy Jones.

CATS: The Jellicle Ball premiered at Perelman Performing Arts Center | PAC NYC in 2024.

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