The Royal Ballet Reveals Promotions, New Joiners, and Departures for 2026/27 Season

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The Royal Ballet has announced Company promotions, new joiners and leavers for The Royal Ballet's 2026/27 Season.

The following promotions have been made: Taisuke Nakao is promoted to First Soloist. Nadia Mullova-Barley, Ella Newton Severgnini, Charlotte Tonkinson, Marianna Tsembenhoi, Harrison Lee and Marco Masciari are promoted to Soloist. Martin Diaz, Luc Foskett and James Large are promoted to First Artist.

Direction Kevin O'Hare says, “This Season has shone a light on the incredible skills and artistry of The Royal Ballet's dancers. I am sure that audiences will join me in congratulating them in enriching our experience of the art form across our diverse repertory. We are excited to welcome new members, to watch current ones continue to flourish and to wish departing ones well with their next steps. At all stages of their careers, they make an invaluable contribution to the life and spirit of the Company.”

As previously announced, First Soloist Valentino Zucchetti is to leave the Company after 16 years to pursue his choreographic and producing career. Before he embarks on the next stage of his career, Zucchetti performs the role of Lescaut in Kenneth MacMillan's Manon on 19th and 24th October (evening).

Following the successful completion of her MBA during her sabbatical last Season, First Artist Katharina Nikelski leaves the Company to pursue new professional opportunities.

Kevin O'Hare comments, “I am delighted that Katharina has had such a positive year with her study and I am sure that her commitment, enthusiasm and openness to new ideas will prove a fantastic asset for her next chapter. We are grateful for the beautiful dance qualities she brought to the Company since joining us in 2018.”

As previously announced, Patricio Revé joins The Royal Ballet as a Principal in the 2026/27 Season following his appearances with the Company as a Guest Artist.

The Aud Jebsen Young Dancers Programme was established in 2014 and provides a year's contract to graduates from The Royal Ballet School to be nurtured and perform alongside the corps de ballet of The Royal Ballet. This programme, made possible by the generous philanthropic support of Aud Jebsen, is central to The Royal Ballet and The Royal Ballet School's endeavour to support emerging talent. By the beginning of next Season, 73 contracts will have been made available for dancers at the first stage of their careers since the programme's inception.

Five of the 2025/26 Season Aud Jebsen dancers now join the Company permanently as Artists: Aurora Chinchilla, Shani Moran-Simmonds, Yuki Nagayasu, Amos Child and Tristan-Ian Massa. 2025/26 Aud Jebsen dancer Joe Parkinson has secured a contract with Ballet Zurich.

Maia Rose Roberts, a 2025 Royal Ballet School graduate, joins the Company as an Artist following two seasons with Ballet Zurich.

For the 2026/27 Season, six graduates from The Royal Ballet School join the Aud Jebsen Young Dancers Programme: Alecsia Maria Lazarescu, Emma Lucano, Sophie Schulten, Millán de Benito, Ivan Malaguti and Fabrizzio Ulloa Cornejo.

William Gyves joins as the Prix de Lausanne dancer for the 2026/27 Season.

The Royal Ballet has also announced new appointments and departures in the Music Department. Ewan Gilford joins as a full-time Pianist with the Company. Maya Caskie joins as Associate Pianist, replacing Anastasia Matkovskaia who leaves at the end of the 2025/26 Season.

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