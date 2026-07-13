Video: National Theatre at Home Debuts New Clip From LONDON ROAD

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An exclusive clip from LONDON ROAD, the award-winning verbatim musical filmed live on stage at The National Theatre, has been posted ahead of the production's streaming premiere on ntathome.com. The footage offers an early look at the piece ahead of its availability on the platform beginning July 14.

LONDON ROAD is a verbatim musical built from the real words of its subjects, set to an original score. Director Rufus Norris, writer Alecky Blythe, and composer Adam Cork reunite for this production, which centers on ordinary people coming together during an extraordinary period. The show has previously earned recognition as a remarkable entry in the verbatim theatre form, drawing on documentary source material to create its narrative and songs.

The production is a National Theatre staging, captured live on stage and now made available through the company's streaming service, NT at Home. The National Theatre regularly films its productions for both cinema broadcast via NT Live and online streaming, bringing stage work to audiences beyond the theatre's London home.

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