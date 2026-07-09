Video: PIRATES LOVE UNDERPANTS Trailer Arrives for 2026 London Run

NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. Sign Up





A new trailer for PIRATES LOVE UNDERPANTS has arrived via Official London Theatre, offering audiences their first look at the family production ahead of its 2026 London engagement. The clip previews a swashbuckling adventure centered on a pirate crew searching for the fabled Pants of Gold to fill their captain's treasure chest.

Based on the popular children's picture book, PIRATES LOVE UNDERPANTS follows its seafaring characters through a series of comic set pieces, including encounters with crocodiles beneath Long-John Bridge, waves at Big Knickers Bay, sharks in fancy underpants, and a trek across Three Pants Ridge. The production is designed to appeal to young audiences and families.

The show is part of Official London Theatre's 2026 season lineup, which spans musicals, comedies, thrillers, and family productions across the West End and wider London. Tickets are available through the Official London Theatre website.

Official London Theatre has also recently spotlighted other 2026 productions, including ALLEGRA and BLACK IS THE COLOR OF MY VOICE, both of which released trailers through the same platform earlier this year.

Don't Miss a UK / West End News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...