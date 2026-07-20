Video: Cole Escola, Michael Urie & More Take Bows in OH, MARY! in London

Oh, Mary! in London has welcomed a new cast! Watch a new video of Cole Escola and more joining the company, taking their first bows in the production.

The current cast features Cole Escola as Mary Todd Lincoln, Giles Terera as Mary's Husband, Michael Urie as Mary's Teacher, Bianca Leigh as Mary's Chaperone and Tony Macht as Mary's Husband Assistant.

The performances on July 28, 2026 at the Trafalgar Theatre will be filmed for future release. The filmed performances will be directed by Sam Pinkleton.

The Olivier and Tony Award-winning smash hit comedy Oh, Mary! recently extended its West End run and is now booking until 2 January 2027. Upcoming cast members will include Jinkx Monsoon as Mary Todd Lincoln, Scott Karim as Mary's Husband, Dino Fetscher as Mary's Teacher, Kate O'Donnell as Mary's Chaperone and Oliver Stockley as Mary's Husband's Assistant.

Oh, Mary! is a dark comedy about a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln's assassination. Unrequited yearning, alcoholism, and suppressed desires abound in this 80-minute one-act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln, through the lens of an idiot (playwright Cole Escola).

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