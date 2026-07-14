Video: THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT Trailer at Southwark Playhouse

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A new trailer for THE Jonathan Larson PROJECT offers a first look at the European premiere of the production, now playing at Southwark Playhouse Borough through August 22. The clip showcases the five-person cast performing material drawn from the lesser-known catalogue of composer Jonathan Larson, whose work reshaped American musical theatre in the 1990s. Check out the video here!

Conceived by Jennifer Ashley Tepper and directed by John Simpkins, the show draws on Larson's early and rarely heard songs, presenting a portrait of the composer's creative world before he achieved widespread recognition. Larson died of a heart condition at age 35 on the eve of RENT's premiere, leaving behind a substantial body of standalone work that the production brings to the stage. As BWW's review noted, the timing aligns with RENT's forthcoming West End return in September.

The cast features Max Harwood, known for EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE; Imelda Warren-Green from KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER; Michael Mather, who appeared in WICKED; Natalie Kassanga from MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL; and Marcus Collins, a veteran of KINKY BOOTS. Mather previously performed the Larson song 'SOS' at West End Live ahead of the production's opening.

Production photos from Southwark Playhouse Borough are also available on BroadwayWorld, documenting the strictly limited six-week engagement at the London venue.

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