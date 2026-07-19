Jack Edwards Will Play 'Nicely-Nicely Johnson' and Direct GUYS AND DOLLS IN CONCERT at the Kings Theatre

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Jack Edwards will reprise his role as Nicely-Nicely Johnson in Guys and Dolls in Concert, coming to the Kings Theatre, Portsmouth on 5 & 6 February 2027. Having made the character his own over the years, Jack will now return to one of his signature roles. He first played the role in The Donmar Warehouse's 2007 West End production alongside Don Johnson and Claire Sweeney.

In 2016, the acclaimed Chichester Festival Theatre production transferred to the West End while simultaneously embarking on a UK and Ireland tour. Jack was invited to lead the touring company as Nicely Nicely Johnson, starring alongside Richard Fleeshman, Maxwell Caulfield and Louise Dearman. Following the tour, he was invited to join the West End cast, playing the role alongside Rebel Wilson, Richard Kind and Samantha Spiro.

In addition to stepping back into the shoes of Nicely-Nicely, Jack will also direct this concert production, bringing his extensive experience as both a performer and creative to Portsmouth Theatres' staging of the Broadway classic. His unique perspective, having portrayed the character professionally over many years, promises an authentic and exciting interpretation of this much-loved musical.

As Nicely-Nicely Johnson, Jack will once again perform one of musical theatre's most iconic showstoppers, "Sit Down, You're Rockin' the Boat," a number that has become synonymous with the role and a highlight for audiences wherever Guys and Dolls is performed.

Guys and Dolls is a musical set in the colourful world of 1950s New York. The story follows a group of lovable gamblers, glamorous showgirls, and dedicated missionaries whose lives become entwined through unlikely bets, unexpected romances, and comic misunderstandings. The production features timeless favourites including "Luck Be a Lady" and "Sit Down, You're Rockin' the Boat," the show has delighted audiences for generations.

Jack Edwards' return to Nicely-Nicely Johnson, combined with his leadership behind the scenes, makes Guys and Dolls in Concert a unique opportunity to experience this classic musical through the eyes of an artist who has been part of its professional legacy for almost two decades.

Performances take place at the Kings Theatre, Portsmouth, on Friday 5 and Saturday 6 February 2027. Audiences are encouraged to book early for what promises to be a memorable celebration of one of Broadway's greatest musicals.

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