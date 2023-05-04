Full Cast and Creative Team Revealed For HOT IN HERE at The Gate Theatre

Performances run Monday 5 June - Saturday 24 June 2023.

We're fighting because we love so much... We're fighting for the survival of our species. We're fighting for the survival of the most marginalised people, the majority of people, because that's what climate justice is about' - Mitzi Jonelle Tan, Climate Justice Activist, the Philippines

Hetty Hodgson directs Jade Franks, Leanne Henlon and Tatenda Matsvai in HOT IN HERE - a protest, a theatre show, an energy-generating dance party.

The Gate continues to support some of the UK's most exciting young and early career artists with HOT IN HERE, a co-production with Pigfoot, interrogating the most pressing issue in the world right now, the global climate emergency.

Energetic and urgent, HOT IN HERE is made from interviews with young climate advocates across the globe, and is about action for international climate justice, and the UK's place within it. Facing droughts, typhoons, hurricanes and heatwaves, we hear from young people on the frontlines of the climate crisis who are leading campaigns, protecting land, advising governments, building an intersectional movement, and working with their communities.

Featuring the first energy-harvesting dancefloor in live theatre, HOT IN HERE is an all-embracing whirlwind bringing people together to imagine a more equitable future for our planet. The production interrogates the climate movement to consider a more expansive vision of what climate action could be

Each performance will close with a different representative from the local community sharing what climate action means to them and providing a space for audience to continue the conversation around climate impact in Camden including what action could be taken, both individually and collectively.

Director Hetty Hodgson said: "I'm so excited to be working with three brilliant performers that are open to really collaborative devising in a playful and authentic way. I can't wait to get into the room and fire up each of their unique energies to see what we can create together. Over the past 2 years, I've been so inspired by conversations with climate advocates from all over the world. But as one of them said to me, 'I think our fight is not about inspiration, our fight is about changing this situation'. I hope HOT IN HERE galvanises audiences to realise the power of collective action, and that people leave the theatre feeling part of a global community, empowered to make a change and fuelled by a lot of hope."

Pigfoot is a multi-award-winning theatre company, dedicated to making collaborative theatre about the climate and ecological crisis with the least carbon impact possible.




Full Cast and Creative Team Revealed For HOT IN HERE at The Gate Theatre

Hetty Hodgson directs Jade Franks, Leanne Henlon and Tatenda Matsvai in HOT IN HERE - a protest, a theatre show, an energy-generating dance party.


