Free Jubilee Picnics Across Wandsworth Set For Sunday

To celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, Enable and Wandsworth Council will be participating in the Big Jubilee Lunch this Sunday the 5th of June. Not only will they be providing the perfect picnic spot, but will also bring free lunchtime entertainment in Battersea Park, Wandsworth Common, Tooting Common, Furzedown Recreation Ground and Coronation Gardens, to make for the perfect summer picnic.

With an award of a grant from Arts Council England's 'Let's Create' Jubilee Fund, administered by The London Community Foundation, not for profit Enable, will deliver a special programme of musical entertainment across the picnic spots between 12pm - 3pm this Sunday.

Thanks to the 'Let's Create' Jubilee Fund, Enable has been working with the World Heart Beat Music Academy to provide a series of music education workshops to local primary schools within Wandsworth, which will culminate on the event day with participation from the students using the new skills they have learnt or instruments they have crafted.

Started in 2009 by the Eden Project, The Big Jubilee Lunch is a national opportunity for all communities to celebrate their connections, bringing neighbours together and getting to know each other a little bit better. And what better setting than our beautiful Wandsworth green spaces for five incredible performances from young musicians and artists.

We are excited to see you there and to be able to mark the Jubilee anniversary in this spirit; bringing together local artists, schools and residents to celebrate Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee and a shared history at a and local level. So, pack your picnic blankets and Coronation chicken sandwiches and head to your local greenspace for a special Wandsworth royal knees up!

The Big Jubilee Line-up

Battersea Park - World Heart Beat Music Academy Contemporary Gig Bands - 12.30PM

Wandsworth Common - New Orleans Second Line Marching Band - 12.00PM

Tooting Common - Raj Heer and Alok Verma - 12.00PM

Furzedown Recreation Ground - Rebecca Wing's Jazz Band - 12.30PM

Coronation Gardens - World Heart Beat Music Academy Piano Party - 12.00PM