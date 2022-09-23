Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

First UK Live Recording Of Podcast WTF With Marc Maron Podcast Set For Next Month In London

The event is on Wednesday 19th October at London's Bloomsbury Theatre.

UK / West End News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 23, 2022  

First UK Live Recording Of Podcast WTF With Marc Maron Podcast Set For Next Month In London

It was announced today (Friday 23rd September 2022) that, alongside two already sold out stand-up dates in London this October, Marc Maron will welcome fellow comedian, writer and film-maker, David Baddiel for the first ever UK live recording of his hit podcast, WTF with Marc Maron on Wednesday 19th October at London's Bloomsbury Theatre.

Since launching in 2009, WTF with Marc Maron, regularly achieves 55 million listens per year and Marc has become a phenomenon in the podcasting space. Over the years, he has interviewed icons such as US President Barack Obama, Keith Richards, Kate Winslet, and Robin Williams - which became the first one-on-one podcast episode inducted into America's National Recording Registry earlier this year.

Marc Maron has four globally available hit stand-up comedy specials including: More Later (2015) on Prime Video, and Thinky Pain (2013), Marc Maron: Too Real (2017) and US Critics' Choice Award nominee, End Times Fun (2020), all on Netflix. He also starred in the Netflix original series Glow and has had roles in films including: Joker, Spencer Confidential, Sword of Trust, Stardust, the 2021 Aretha Franklin biopic, Respect, alongside Jennifer Hudson, and the DreamWorks animated feature, The Bad Guys, alongside Sam Rockwell.

Tickets are on sale from 10am.

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Photos: In Rehearsal For TOSCA At English National OperaPhotos: In Rehearsal For TOSCA At English National Opera
September 22, 2022

Opening the 2022/23 Season at the London Coliseum, the English National Opera (ENO) presents Puccini’s much-loved thriller, Tosca. Receiving its UK premiere, this staging was last seen at The Finnish National Opera in 2018. See photos from inside rehearsal!
Theatre503 Announces Six World PremieresTheatre503 Announces Six World Premieres
September 22, 2022

Theatre503 has announced its programme until June 2023, featuring six world premieres by outstanding debut playwrights. Two brand new Theatre503 productions open alongside co-productions with emerging and established theatre companies and producers, including plays by writers discovered through the Theatre503 International Playwriting Award and 503Five alumni, plus 503Studio Masterclasses.
Julia Donaldson's STICK MAN Returns To The Stage For Festive Seasons In London, Coventry And LeedsJulia Donaldson's STICK MAN Returns To The Stage For Festive Seasons In London, Coventry And Leeds
September 22, 2022

Stick Man will leave the family tree this Autumn/Winter and return to the stage for festive seasons in London, Coventry and Leeds!
New Production of MISS SAIGON Comes to Sheffield Theatres in 2023 With Joanna AmpilNew Production of MISS SAIGON Comes to Sheffield Theatres in 2023 With Joanna Ampil
September 22, 2022

Sheffield Theatres will present a new production of Miss Saigon by special arrangement with Cameron Mackintosh, marking the first regional non-replica production of Boublil and Schönberg's hit musical retelling of Madame Butterfly set during the Vietnam war.
WICKED Will Welcome Back Mark Curry as The WizardWICKED Will Welcome Back Mark Curry as The Wizard
September 22, 2022

WICKED will welcome back Mark Curry as 'The Wizard' from Tuesday 18 October 2022. Gary Wilmot will play his final performance as 'The Wizard' at the Apollo Victoria Theatre on Sunday 16 October 2022.