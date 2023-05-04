Cast Revealed For SCOUTS! THE MUSICAL at The Other Palace

The production has already been extended due to popular demand and will now run from 20 June - 9 July 2023.

Welcome to the annual Scout Games! Scouts from around the world have gathered to compete, but when someone threatens to sabotage the competition, it is up to Joe and Ayesha to put aside their rivalries and use their newfound skills to save the day! Created in partnership with The Scouts, The Stage Award-winning Gigglemug Theatre return to The Other Palace with a brand new actor-musician led comedy musical for the whole family. The production has already been extended due to popular demand and will now run from 20 June - 9 July 2023.

The Scouts are a charity which teach skills for life to 57 million Scouts and Guides worldwide, whom Team Gigglemug have been working closely with since 2019. Scouts! The Musical was selected for BEAM2021 and, with a book written by Gigglemug AD Sam Cochrane and a score by former Scout David Fallon, this heart-warming new musical has everything from hypnotic tango dance breaks to campfire rock ballads. To put it simply, this show is sheer FUN.

The cast consists of 2023 Mountview grad Sydney Spencer (Ayesha), from the UK tour of 'Beautiful: The Carole King Musical' Kemi Clarke (Scout Leader Dylan), Joel Nash (Joe), Musical Comedy Award Winner Katie Pritchard (Rosie), Emily Kitchingham (Charlotte) & Rob Gathercole (Luke/Linus Lionheart). The production is directed by Sam Cochrane with musical direction by Rob Gathercole.




