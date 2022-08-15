Brixton House Announces Autumn/Winter Season

Brixton House's autumn season kicks off this October with a bold new commission by outstanding visual artist Julianknxx whose work and voice always evokes a profound perspective of the African Diasporic experience. Breathing by Numbers, the third instalment in his Black Corporeal film series, highlights the disproportionate impact of air pollution and the stark realities of environmental poverty. Anchored by the voice of grassroots air pollution campaigner Rosamund Adoo-Kissi-Debrah, this visually stunning film carrying a powerful message and mission is shown for the first time alongside live performances and music featuring acclaimed recording artist Jacob Banks.

All female-led theatre company Dropped Tea in partnership with Brixton House presents Knock Down an exciting collaboration between local talent and local businesses to celebrate and explore the memories and stories of Brixton and its unique character and personalities. Contributors to this weekend of promenade theatre directed by Rebekah Murrell who directed critically-acclaimed J'Ouvert and starred in West end hit Nine Night, taking in locations in Brixton including Lambeth Town Hall, Black Cultural Archives, Ritzy Picturehouse, Round Table Books and Brixton House Theatre, are Alex Wheatle MBE, Sola Olulode, Michael Balogun, Thea Gagic and Jennelle Reece-Gardner.

Dance Umbrella partners with Brixton House to present Change Tempo, a triple bill of international dance artists exploring themes of transformation, transmission and representation. Calixto Neto embraces legacy in their radical solo work O Samba do Crioulo Doido. Joy Alpuerto Ritter's solo Babae is inspired by dance pioneer Mary Wigman's first solo piece 'Witch Dance' which was widely described as a 'masterpiece of strangeness' and Linda Hayford uses the distinctive style of popping to communicate her state of mind in the solo piece Shapeshifting.

November sees the return of a stand-out production from Brixton House's inaugural Housemates festival held in April this year. Things I Can Laugh About Now by Shakira Newton is a brave, honest and playful tragicomedy of a young woman's story of self-discovery.

Rounding out the year is a thrilling new take on Lewis Carroll's Alice in Wonderland co-produced by award-winning theatre company Poltergeist and Brixton House. This underground Christmas adventure packed with exhilarating rhymes and unforgettable beats doesn't need to venture far to find inspiration as Alice tries to find a way off the Victoria line and back home to Brixton. Further information about this unique adaptation will be revealed shortly.

Artistic Director and Joint CEO Gbolahan Obisesan commenting on the season of work, says: "Our house opens its doors to a multitude of brilliant artists exploring an awakening. These pieces of work interrogate identity, resilience, mortality, and the pursuit of liberation. Our communities are still in the process of healing and having them in our building as part of their journey has been invigorating, as we continue to look to programme work and artists that resonate with their concerns and experiences. Our building continues to strive to be a safe space for our intergenerational international communities and offer quality cultural encounters for everyone."

For further information about the season's programme go to: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2191245®id=4&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fbrixtonhouse.co.uk%2Fwhats-on%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1