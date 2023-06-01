Ben Canning and Simon Woolley Launch New Road Theatricals Management Company

The company is a brand-new, London-based general management company for the arts industry. 

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award Photo 1 Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award
Tony Winner Myles Frost Will Reprise His Role in MJ in London Photo 2 Tony Winner Myles Frost Will Reprise His Role in MJ in London
Interview: 'This is the Most Meta Acting Gig Ever!' Andy Karl on Being a Clown, UK Audienc Photo 3 Interview: 'This is the Most Meta Acting Gig Ever!' Andy Karl on Being a Clown, UK Audiences and Returning to GROUNDHOG DAY
Show of the Week: Tickets From £30 for WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION Photo 4 Show of the Week: Tickets From £30 for WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION

Show of the Week: Tickets From £30 for WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION

Ben Canning and Simon Woolley have announced the launch of New Road Theatricals, a brand-new, London-based general management company for the arts industry. 

With over 30 years' combined commercial theatre experience, the duo launches NEW ROAD after working for the most prominent theatre companies in the world, including Sonia Friedman Productions where their paths first crossed. Prior to SFP, Simon worked at Playful Productions for eight years, the Ambassador Theatre Group and the Donmar Warehouse, with Ben having worked at the Donmar Warehouse and Windsor Arts Festival.

Driven by a shared passion for theatre, they will offer bespoke general management and executive producing services; with first-hand experience of the complexities of producing shows in a modern, fast-moving theatrical landscape NEW ROAD will manage productions with the utmost pastoral care, diligence and strategic foresight.

Ben and Simon have worked on over 80 shows, some of which have been the most successful and high-profile plays and musicals of all time, including: The Book of Mormon (West End and UK & International Tour), Wicked (UK and International Tour), Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (West End), To Kill a Mockingbird (West End), The Ferryman (Royal Court, West End and Broadway), The Inheritance (West End and Broadway), Dirty Dancing (West End and UK Tour), Dreamgirls (UK Tour), AnAmerican in Paris (West End) and Sweeney Todd (West End).

Ben and Simon said:

"Throughout our careers, we have been fortunate to work with some of the most talented and distinguished producers, creatives and artists in the industry. Continuing on this, we founded New Road to nurture creativity, champion the welfare of theatre makers and enable productions to reach their maximum potential.  We are thrilled to be collaborating on this next step of the journey together.”

New Road will commence trading from August 2023 – for more information please visit www.newroadtheatricals.com

Photo Credit: The Other Richard



RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

Christine Allado, Emma Hatton, and Alexia Khadime Perform in an Exclusive New Concert, Ava Photo
Christine Allado, Emma Hatton, and Alexia Khadime Perform in an Exclusive New Concert, Available to Stream Now

A Spotlight On Leading Ladies, a concert featuring West End stars Alexia Khadime (currently playing Elphaba in Wicked), Christine Allado (Hamilton, Prince of Egypt) and Emma Hatton (Wicked, Evita, We Will Rock You) will be available to stream for a limited time only. 

Sheffield Theatres Reveal Full Cast and Creative Team For New Reimagined Production of MIS Photo
Sheffield Theatres Reveal Full Cast and Creative Team For New Reimagined Production of MISS SAIGON

Sheffield Theatres has announced the full cast and creative team for the first non-replica regional production of Miss Saigon. By special arrangement with Cameron Mackintosh, Boublil and Schönberg's hit musical retelling of Madame Butterfly set during the Vietnam war.

WICKED Writers: Be The Change Competition Reveals Shortlist Photo
WICKED Writers: Be The Change Competition Reveals Shortlist

Sixteen aspiring change-makers, aged 9-14, have had their persuasive essays shortlisted to win an inspiring competition hosted by acclaimed stage musical Wicked, as part of its Wicked Active Learning cultural learning programme, and the National Literacy Trust.

VOGUE WORLD Takes Over Theatre Royal Drury Lane For One Night Only Photo
VOGUE WORLD Takes Over Theatre Royal Drury Lane For One Night Only

In its second year, Vogue World will open London Fashion Week with a one-night-only show at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, one of the most beloved theatres in the heart of Covent Garden.


From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... (read more about this author)

VOGUE WORLD Takes Over Theatre Royal Drury Lane For One Night OnlyVOGUE WORLD Takes Over Theatre Royal Drury Lane For One Night Only
Finborough Theatre Announces New ReDiscovered SeasonFinborough Theatre Announces New ReDiscovered Season
Summer Theatre Sale: Save up to 53% on GUYS & DOLLS at the Bridge TheatreSummer Theatre Sale: Save up to 53% on GUYS & DOLLS at the Bridge Theatre
Photos: First Look at GROUNDHOG DAY and Booking Extension AnnouncedPhotos: First Look at GROUNDHOG DAY and Booking Extension Announced

Videos

Video: New Footage From MATILDA THE MUSICAL, Now Extended Until 15 December 2024 Video Video: New Footage From MATILDA THE MUSICAL, Now Extended Until 15 December 2024
Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre Video
Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre
Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End Video
Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End
Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED... Video
Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED...
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You