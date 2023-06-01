Ben Canning and Simon Woolley Launch New Road Theatricals Management Company

Ben Canning and Simon Woolley have announced the launch of New Road Theatricals, a brand-new, London-based general management company for the arts industry.

With over 30 years' combined commercial theatre experience, the duo launches NEW ROAD after working for the most prominent theatre companies in the world, including Sonia Friedman Productions where their paths first crossed. Prior to SFP, Simon worked at Playful Productions for eight years, the Ambassador Theatre Group and the Donmar Warehouse, with Ben having worked at the Donmar Warehouse and Windsor Arts Festival.

Driven by a shared passion for theatre, they will offer bespoke general management and executive producing services; with first-hand experience of the complexities of producing shows in a modern, fast-moving theatrical landscape NEW ROAD will manage productions with the utmost pastoral care, diligence and strategic foresight.

Ben and Simon have worked on over 80 shows, some of which have been the most successful and high-profile plays and musicals of all time, including: The Book of Mormon (West End and UK & International Tour), Wicked (UK and International Tour), Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (West End), To Kill a Mockingbird (West End), The Ferryman (Royal Court, West End and Broadway), The Inheritance (West End and Broadway), Dirty Dancing (West End and UK Tour), Dreamgirls (UK Tour), AnAmerican in Paris (West End) and Sweeney Todd (West End).

Ben and Simon said:

"Throughout our careers, we have been fortunate to work with some of the most talented and distinguished producers, creatives and artists in the industry. Continuing on this, we founded New Road to nurture creativity, champion the welfare of theatre makers and enable productions to reach their maximum potential. We are thrilled to be collaborating on this next step of the journey together.”

New Road will commence trading from August 2023 – for more information please visit www.newroadtheatricals.com

Photo Credit: The Other Richard