BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Will Return to the West End and UK Tour

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Burlesque the Musical, based on the iconic Golden Globe Best Picture nominated film starring Christina Aguilera and Cher, written and directed by Steven Antin, will return to the West End this summer following its 100% sold out critically acclaimed strictly limited season at the Savoy Theare.

At the same time, a second production will set out on a major 33-week UK tour, opening at New Victoria Theatre, Woking for 2 weeks from Saturday July 25, running throughout 2026 and 2027.

Burlesque the Musical will be staged in the West End's newest theatre, The Arts at Marble Arch, where over the next two years, more than 500,000 people are expected to attend performances.

Written by Steven Antin, Burlesque the Musical is a scintillating journey of self-discovery that absolutely sizzles with songs by Christina Aguilera, Sia, Diane Warren, Jess Folley and Todrick Hall.

Welcome to Burlesque the Musical, the glamorous, gritty and outrageously fun new musical based on the much-loved hit movie that reminds us…Life Isn't Fair...It's Fabulous!

Discover a club like no other...a place beneath the city lights where the sequins sparkle, seduction shimmers, and a life can change in the flick of a feather boa.

When Ali heads to New York in search of her mother, she finds herself drawn into a dazzling underground world where the beat of the music and the heat of the dance moves will change her life forever. Ali will unwittingly find her extraordinary voice and a most unlikely family of misfits, dreamers, and schemers.

Cast and creative team to be announced soon.

Tour Dates

WOKING

New Victoria Theatre

Saturday 25 July - Saturday 1 August



SUNDERLAND

Sunderland Empire

Thursday 6 - Saturday 15 August (2 weeks)



STOKE ON TRENT

Regent Theatre

Tuesday 25 - Saturday 29 August



CARDIFF

Wales Millennium Centre

Tuesday 1 - Saturdav 5 September



GLASGOW

King's Theatre

Tuesday 8 - Saturday 19 September (2 weeks)



BRADFORD

Alhambra Theatre

Tuesday 22 - Saturday 26 September



SOUTHEND

Cliff's Pavilion Theatre

Tuesday 29 September - Saturday 3 October



BIRMINGHAM

The Alexandra

Tuesday 6 - Saturday 17 October (2 weeks)



SHEFFIELD

Lyceum Theatre

Tuesday 27 - Saturday 31 October (2 weeks)



HIGH WYCOMBE

Wycombe Swan

Tuesday 3 - Saturday 7 November



AYLESBURY

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

Tuesday 17 - Saturday 21 November



LIVERPOOL

Liverpool Empire

Tuesday 24 November - Saturday 5 December (2 weeks)



LEEDS

The Grand Theatre & Opera House

Tuesday 8 - Saturday 12 December



BLACKPOOL

Winter Gardens

Tuesday 22 December - Saturday 2 January (2 weeks)



2027



MANCHESTER

Opera House

Tuesday 5 - Saturday 23 January (3 weeks)



NORTHAMPTON

Royal & Derngate

Tuesday 26 - Saturday 30 January



EDINBURGH

Edinburgh Playhouse

Tuesday 16 - Saturday 27 February (2 weeks)



LLANDUDNO

Venue Cymru

Tuesday 16 - Saturday 20 March



YORK

Grand Opera House

Tuesday 23 March - Saturday 3-April (2 weeks)



WOLVERHAMPTON

Grand Theatre

Tuesday 6 - Saturday 10 April



HULL

New Theatre

Tuesday 20 - Saturday 24 April



OXFORD

New Theatre

Tuesday 4 - Saturday 8 May



WIMBLEDON

New Wimbledon Theatre

Tuesday 11 - Saturday 15 May

