BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Will Return to the West End and UK Tour

Burlesque the Musical, based on the iconic Golden Globe Best Picture nominated film starring Christina Aguilera and Cher, written and directed by Steven Antin, will return to the West End this summer following its 100% sold out critically acclaimed strictly limited season at the Savoy Theare.
At the same time, a second production will set out on a major 33-week UK tour, opening at New Victoria Theatre, Woking for 2 weeks from Saturday July 25, running throughout 2026 and 2027.
Burlesque the Musical will be staged in the West End's newest theatre, The Arts at Marble Arch, where over the next two years, more than 500,000 people are expected to attend performances.
Written by Steven Antin, Burlesque the Musical is a scintillating journey of self-discovery that absolutely sizzles with songs by Christina Aguilera, Sia, Diane Warren, Jess Folley and Todrick Hall.
Welcome to Burlesque the Musical, the glamorous, gritty and outrageously fun new musical based on the much-loved hit movie that reminds us…Life Isn't Fair...It's Fabulous!
Discover a club like no other...a place beneath the city lights where the sequins sparkle, seduction shimmers, and a life can change in the flick of a feather boa.
When Ali heads to New York in search of her mother, she finds herself drawn into a dazzling underground world where the beat of the music and the heat of the dance moves will change her life forever. Ali will unwittingly find her extraordinary voice and a most unlikely family of misfits, dreamers, and schemers.
Cast and creative team to be announced soon.
WOKING
New Victoria Theatre
Saturday 25 July - Saturday 1 August
SUNDERLAND
Sunderland Empire
Thursday 6 - Saturday 15 August (2 weeks)
STOKE ON TRENT
Regent Theatre
Tuesday 25 - Saturday 29 August
CARDIFF
Wales Millennium Centre
Tuesday 1 - Saturdav 5 September
GLASGOW
King's Theatre
Tuesday 8 - Saturday 19 September (2 weeks)
BRADFORD
Alhambra Theatre
Tuesday 22 - Saturday 26 September
SOUTHEND
Cliff's Pavilion Theatre
Tuesday 29 September - Saturday 3 October
BIRMINGHAM
The Alexandra
Tuesday 6 - Saturday 17 October (2 weeks)
SHEFFIELD
Lyceum Theatre
Tuesday 27 - Saturday 31 October (2 weeks)
HIGH WYCOMBE
Wycombe Swan
Tuesday 3 - Saturday 7 November
AYLESBURY
Aylesbury Waterside Theatre
Tuesday 17 - Saturday 21 November
LIVERPOOL
Liverpool Empire
Tuesday 24 November - Saturday 5 December (2 weeks)
LEEDS
The Grand Theatre & Opera House
Tuesday 8 - Saturday 12 December
BLACKPOOL
Winter Gardens
Tuesday 22 December - Saturday 2 January (2 weeks)
2027
MANCHESTER
Opera House
Tuesday 5 - Saturday 23 January (3 weeks)
NORTHAMPTON
Royal & Derngate
Tuesday 26 - Saturday 30 January
EDINBURGH
Edinburgh Playhouse
Tuesday 16 - Saturday 27 February (2 weeks)
LLANDUDNO
Venue Cymru
Tuesday 16 - Saturday 20 March
YORK
Grand Opera House
Tuesday 23 March - Saturday 3-April (2 weeks)
WOLVERHAMPTON
Grand Theatre
Tuesday 6 - Saturday 10 April
HULL
New Theatre
Tuesday 20 - Saturday 24 April
OXFORD
New Theatre
Tuesday 4 - Saturday 8 May
WIMBLEDON
New Wimbledon Theatre
Tuesday 11 - Saturday 15 May
