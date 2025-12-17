BLOOD BROTHERS Reveals Spring 2026 Cast and Tour Dates

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Bill Kenwright production of the international hit musical, Blood Brothers has announced its Spring 2026 tour dates, opening at Churchill Theatre, Bromley on Wednesday 14 January 2026.

Vivienne Carlyle will continue as Mrs. Johnstone having gained widespread critical acclaim and nightly standing ovations on the show's most recent tours.

Richard Munday rejoins Blood Brothers as the Narrator, at certain venues, after playing the role on the 2022–2023 UK tour. He will share the part with Kristofer Harding, a role he first played in 2016 and returned to in the most recent 2025 tour.

Fresh from alternating the role of Elphaba in Wicked (Apollo Victoria) and covering Norma Desmond in Jamie Lloyd's production of Sunset Boulevard (Savoy), Laura Harrison returns to Blood Brothers. Harrison previously played Donna Marie in the 2015 tour and is now taking on the role of Mrs Lyons.

For performances in Derry and Dublin, Mrs Johnstone will be played by Ireland's own musical theatre legend, Rebecca Storm. Rebecca is thrilled to return to a role she has truly made her own and join the Blood Brothers company for a limited run at the Millenium Forum followed by the Bord Gais Energy Theatre.

Sean Jones and Joe Sleight will also be returning as the twin brothers, Mickey and Eddie and Gemma Brodrick will continue to play Linda.

Also reprising their roles are Michael Gillett (Sammy), Tim Churchill (Mr Lyons), Francesca Benton-Stace(Donna Marie/Miss Jones), Latesha Karisa (Brenda), Danny Knott (Perkins), Dominic Gore (Neighbour), Alex Harland(Policeman/Teacher) and Graeme Kinniburgh (Postman/Bus Conductor).

About Blood Brothers

Written by award-winning playwright Willy Russell, few musicals have been received with such acclaim as the multi-award-winning Blood Brothers. Bill Kenwright's production surpassed 10,000 performances in London's West End.

This epic tale of Liverpool life started as a play, performed at a Liverpool comprehensive school in 1981, before opening at The Liverpool Playhouse in 1983. The musical has since triumphed across the globe, completing sell out seasons in the US, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Japan, and scooping up four awards for Best Musical in London and seven Tony Award nominations on Broadway.

Blood Brothers tells the captivating and moving tale of twins separated at birth, who grow up on the opposite sides of the tracks, only to meet again with tragic consequences.

When Mrs Johnstone, a young mother, is deserted by her husband and left to her own devices to provide for seven hungry children she takes a job as a housekeeper in order to make ends meet. It is not long before her brittle world crashes around her when she discovers herself to be pregnant yet again - this time with twins! In a moment of weakness and desperation, she enters a secret pact with her employer which leads inexorably to the show's shattering climax.

Willy Russell is one of this country's leading contemporary dramatists. His countless credits include Educating Rita and Shirley Valentine. Educating Rita, originally commissioned by the Royal Shakespeare Company, enjoyed a two-year run in the West End and was made into a movie starring Michael Caine and Julie Walters. Shirley Valentine also made the move from stage to screen in an enormously popular film starring Pauline Collins and Tom Conti. The production made a triumphant return to the West End in 2023 with Sheridan Smith.

Spring 2026 Tour Dates

Bromley – Churchill Theatre

Wed 14 – Sat 17 January

Tickets: https://www.trafalgartickets.com/Churchill-Theatre

Crewe – Lyceum Theatre

Tue 20 – Sat 24 January

Tickets: https://www.crewelyceum.co.uk

Coventry – Belgrade Theatre

Tue 27 – Sat 31 January

Tickets: https://www.belgrade.co.uk

Guildford – Yvonne Arnaud Theatre

Tue 3 – Sat 7 February

Tickets: https://www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk

Brighton – Theatre Royal

Tue 10 – Sat 14 February

Tickets: https://www.brightontheatre.co.uk

Derry – Millennium Forum

Tue 17 – Sat 21 February

Tickets: https://www.millenniumforum.co.uk

Dublin – Bord Gáis Energy Theatre

Tue 24 February – Sat 7 March

Tickets: https://www.bordgaisenergytheatre.ie

Sunderland – Empire Theatre

Tue 17 – Sat 21 March

Tickets: https://www.sunderland-theatre.co.uk

Wellingborough – Castle Theatre

Tue 24 – Sat 28 March

Tickets: https://www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/castle-theatre

Hull – New Theatre

Tue 31 March – Sat 4 April

Tickets: https://www.hulltheatres.co.uk

Bournemouth – Pavilion Theatre

Tue 14 – Sat 18 April

Tickets: https://www.bournemouthpavilion.co.uk

High Wycombe – Wycombe Swan Theatre

Tue 21 – Sat 25 April

Tickets: https://www.trafalgartickets.com/wycombeswantheatre

Bradford – Alhambra Theatre

Tue 28 April – Sat 2 May

Tickets: https://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

Hertford – The BEAM

Tue 5 – Sat 9 May

Tickets: https://www.beamhertford.co.uk

London – Richmond Theatre

Tue 12 – Sat 16 May

Tickets: https://www.atgtickets.com/richmondtheatre

Lichfield – Garrick Theatre

Tue 19 – Sat 23 May

Tickets: https://www.lichfieldgarrick.com