Arlo Parks Joins Summer MOREOUTDOOR Events At Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Regent's Park Open Air Theatre will reveal a very special open-air summer performance from Arlo Parks on Monday 15 July 2024, 7.45pm.

The Brit Award nominated and Mercury Prize winning UK artist last year released the second of her top 10 albums, ‘My Soft Machine'. This sees a hugely special opportunity to catch her play a unique and intimate set in one of the most beautiful environments in the capital, with support from London breakthrough indie-rock talent Marika Hackman, playing a special acoustic set.

This show is part of Transgressive 20 - a number of special shows across some of London's most iconic venues - embodying a community of celebration, adventure and surprise. Transgressive represents a badge of quality, taking risks and supporting outsiders whilst still competing on a mainstream level.

Members on sale: Wednesday 29 May 2024, 10am. General Public on sale: Friday 31 May 2024, 10am. Tickets for Arlo Parks, MOREoutdoor events and 2024 shows available from: www.openairtheatre.com.

Other MOREoutdoor events for 2024 include Drag Queen Story Hour; Shakespeare for Every Day of The Year - Live! with an all-star cast; and Le Gateau Chocolat's Musicals Mayhem.

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre's 2024 season also includes William Shakespeare's Twelfth Night (Until 8 June), directed by Owen Horsley set against the heat of the Mediterranean sun. In the daytime for those aged 4+ and their families is the new musical version of Roald Dahl's picture book, The Enormous Crocodile (Until 8 June). This is followed by the stage adaptation of Frances Hodgson Burnett's classic story, The Secret Garden (15 June – 20 July) in a new version by Holly Robinson and Anna Himali Howard, and directed by Howard. The season concludes with Fiddler on the Roof (27 July – 21 September) in a new production directed by Jordan Fein with book by Joseph Stein, music by Jerry Bock and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick.

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre's production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's Jesus Christ Superstar is currently on a UK tour until August 2024; and the musical version of Dodie Smith's classic book 101 Dalmatians reimagined from the 2022 Regent's Park Open Air Theatre production embarks on a UK & Ireland tour from 22 June 2024.

ABOUT REGENT'S PARK OPEN AIR THEATRE

Established in 1932, the multi-award-winning Regent's Park Open Air Theatre is one of the largest theatres in London (at a capacity of 1,304). Passionate about producing popular, enriching and unexpected theatre that provides a lens into the here and now, the scale and ambition of our productions together with our magical outdoor setting, makes us unique in the capital's cultural landscape. Every year we welcome over 150,000 people to our 20-week summer season.

Drew McOnie assumed the role of Artistic Director in January 2024, taking over from Tim Sheader, and will programme the 2025 season onwards. James Pidgeon was appointed Executive Director in 2021.

Over the last fifteen years, our productions have won seven Olivier Awards, ten WhatsOnStage Awards, and four Evening Standard Awards. We were named London Theatre of the Year in 2017 by The Stage, and received the Highly Commended Award for London Theatre of the Year in 2021. Our productions have toured the UK, and have transferred to both the West End and the United States. Our 2016 revival of Jesus Christ Superstar is currently touring North America for the second time, and commenced a UK tour in September 2023.

As a registered charity that receives no regular public subsidy, we rely entirely on earned income and charitable contributions. Nevertheless, we have introduced 33,000 tickets at £15 across the whole of 2024's summer season, our BREEZE scheme enables those aged 18-25 to buy tickets for £10, and we regularly work with local charities. Each year, on average, we subsidise tickets for 6,000 school pupils.

Food and drink plays a significant role in the Open Air Theatre experience, with our in-house bars and restaurants including Covered Dining (recently certified as a Sustainably Run Restaurant), The Grill and The Pizza Oven. We also have our own picnic lawn and the West End's longest bar!

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre has become one of the most independently sustainable and financially successful producing theatres in the country, and we're proud to embark on the next stage of our vision with ever-increasing artistic ambition and entrepreneurial spirit.

ABOUT ARLO PARKS

Arlo Parks is a twice Grammy-nominated, Mercury Prize and BRIT-Award winning British singer, songwriter and poet. She released her debut album Collapsed In Sunbeams in 2021 to critical acclaim via Transgressive Records, entering the top 3 on the UK Album Charts and winning the AIM Award for Best Independent Album and UK Independent Breakthrough. Additionally, Arlo was nominated for Breakthrough International Act at the BET Awards and was named an ambassador for the British mental health charity, CALM.

Comments