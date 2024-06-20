Amy Herzog's Adaptation of A DOLL'S HOUSE is Now Available For Licensing in the UK and Ireland

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Concord Theatricals has announced that Amy Herzog’s 2023 Tony Award®-nominated adaptation of Henrik Ibsen’s A Doll’s House is now available for professional and amateur licensing in the UK and Ireland.

A Doll’s House thrust drama firmly into the modern age when it premiered in 1879. Now, nearly a century-and-a-half later, acclaimed playwright Amy Herzog makes freshly relevant a story that shocked audiences and brought forth a new era of theatre.

Amy Herzog said today, “At a moment where women's rights are imperilled at home and abroad, I know Concord Theatricals will shepherd this timeless feminist classic and help Ibsen find a new audience for his masterwork.”

Amy Rose Marsh, Vice President of Acquisitions & Artistic Development at Concord Theatricals said, “Amy’s version of A Doll’s House deftly cuts to the heart of the complexity of Nora’s rich, inner conflict. Her masterful use of language makes this influential work feel urgent and remarkably relatable. I am excited to see many more productions of this powerful adaptation throughout the United Kingdom and Ireland.”

Amy Herzog’s A Doll’s House opened at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre on 9 March 2023. Directed by Jamie Lloyd and starring Academy Award® winner Jessica Chastain as Nora Helmer, the show received six 2023 Tony Award® nominations, including one for Best Revival of a Play.

Applications for licensing are now open at www.concordsho.ws/PerformADollsHouseHerzogUK

