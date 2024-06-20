Amy Herzog's Adaptation of A DOLL'S HOUSE is Now Available For Licensing in the UK and Ireland

Amy Herzog’s A Doll’s House opened at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre on 9 March 2023.

By: Jun. 20, 2024
Amy Herzog's Adaptation of A DOLL'S HOUSE is Now Available For Licensing in the UK and Ireland
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Concord Theatricals has announced that Amy Herzog’s 2023 Tony Award®-nominated adaptation of Henrik Ibsen’s A Doll’s House is now available for professional and amateur licensing in the UK and Ireland. 

LATEST NEWS

Review: SOME DEMON, Arcola Theatre
Tin Can Bros Bring SPIES ARE FOREVER in Concert to the Gillian Lynne Theatre
Kash Bennett Begins Term as President of the Society of London Theatre
Review: THE TAMING OF THE SHREW, Shakespeare's Globe

A Doll’s House thrust drama firmly into the modern age when it premiered in 1879. Now, nearly a century-and-a-half later, acclaimed playwright Amy Herzog makes freshly relevant a story that shocked audiences and brought forth a new era of theatre.  

Amy Herzog said today, “At a moment where women's rights are imperilled at home and abroad, I know Concord Theatricals will shepherd this timeless feminist classic and help Ibsen find a new audience for his masterwork.” 

Amy Rose Marsh, Vice President of Acquisitions & Artistic Development at Concord Theatricals said, “Amy’s version of A Doll’s House deftly cuts to the heart of the complexity of Nora’s rich, inner conflict. Her masterful use of language makes this influential work feel urgent and remarkably relatable. I am excited to see many more productions of this powerful adaptation throughout the United Kingdom and Ireland.”

Amy Herzog’s A Doll’s House opened at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre on 9 March 2023. Directed by Jamie Lloyd and starring Academy Award® winner Jessica Chastain as Nora Helmer, the show received six 2023 Tony Award® nominations, including one for Best Revival of a Play.

Applications for licensing are now open at www.concordsho.ws/PerformADollsHouseHerzogUK



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos