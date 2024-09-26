Adult Pantomime Returns To the West End With SNOW WHITE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Entertainment Providers and the team that brought last year's sell out show Jack And His Bigstalk, are back for 2024 with a brand-new production of Snow White at the brand new 200 seater Garden Theatre in the heart of buzzing Vauxhall Food And Beer Garden, from 6 – 22nd December. And this year it promises to be bigger, bolder and naughtier than ever.

Join Snow White, The Evil Queen Chlamydia, Prince Donkey Dick Of Vauxhall, Herpes The Henchman, Willy The Rabbit, and a whole host of characters for panto fun and frolics. This year's show will bring you a delightful and risqué version of the much-loved story packed full of laughs and delicious fairy-tale campery!

The show will be led by TV Personality Big Brother star Simon Gross as Queen Chlamydia and a full supporting cast!

The pop powered pantomime features feel good party anthems Don't Stop Believing, YMCA, Dancing Queen, Electric Dreams, Like A Virgin, Never Going To Give You Up and more. With an utterly filthy laugh a minute script and a whole load of audience participation this is the perfect way to kick start your Christmas with a bang!!!

Simon Gross says “Snow White “takes all the ingredients of the pantomimes we grew up with and know and love but takes the double entendre to the next level! All the bits that were knowingly laughed at by your Dad are exposed in all their glory in a fairy tale romp. This year we're really looking forward to pushing the boundaries to bring you the most memorable and hilarious night out on the heart of London” -

The show is brought to the stage by The Entertainment Providers – who produced London's original Adult only pantomime back in 2011 at the Stag in Victoria.

Ryan Elder General Manager at the Vauxhall Food And Beer Garden says, “We are super excited for this opportunity to house London's number one adult pantomime, which is also perfectly in line with our new vision of the venue creating comedy, theatre and entertainment for all.. It's a show not to miss!”

Booking at www.ticketsource.co.uk/theentertainmentproviders.

