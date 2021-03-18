ANYTHING GOES Starring Megan Mullally Moves Opening to July 2021

ANYTHING GOES, today announced it will open this summer at London's Barbican Theatre from Friday 23 July for a strictly limited 12 week season until Sunday 17 October. The musical will star Emmy & SAG Award winner Megan Mullally (Will & Grace) who is making her West End musical debut as Reno Sweeney, and Tony, Olivier & BAFTA Award winner Robert Lindsay (Me & My Girl, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels) as Moonface Martin. They will join Evening Standard Theatre Award winner Felicity Kendal (The Good Life), also making her West End musical debut as Evangeline Harcourt and leading West End musical actor Gary Wilmot (Chicago, London Palladium Pantomimes) as Elisha Whitney. Tickets are on sale now.

The show had previously postponed its opening to June 5, 2021.

Producer Sir Howard Panter said: "We're delighted to announce that Anything Goes - which truly is one of the greatest musical comedies of all-time - will open this summer at London's Barbican Theatre with the first performance on Friday 23 July and playing through the Autumn until Sunday 17 October. Starring the incredible line-up of Megan Mullally, Robert Lindsay, Felicity Kendal and Gary Wilmot, this show is the perfect tonic following the last year of theatre closures and we can't wait to set sail!"

The producers are also delighted to announce that Samuel Edwards (Les Misérables / Wicked), who is one of the UK's most exciting young musical theatre actors, will be performing the role of Billy Crocker. Completing the principal cast is Nicole-Lily Baisden (The Book of Mormon / Let's Face The Music) as Hope Harcourt, Carly Mercedes Dyer (West Side Story/Chicago) as Erma and Haydn Oakley (A Christmas Carol / An American in Paris) as Lord Evelyn Oakleigh. Further casting will be announced soon.

This lavish production of Cole Porter & P.G. Wodehouse's classic musical, featuring a full company of over 50 including a full-sized orchestra and even 14 tap dancing sailors, will be directed and choreographed by three time Tony Award winner Kathleen Marshall. Marshall's Broadway production of ANYTHING GOES was a major smash hit and received huge critical acclaim. The revival was nominated for nine Tony Awards and 10 Drama Desk Awards, winning Best Musical Revival and Best Choreography at both ceremonies. Now Marshall, in her West End directing debut, will reinvent this glorious musical for London audiences this summer in what is set to be the definitive version of this timeless classic.

With music and lyrics by Cole Porter and the original book by P.G. Wodehouse & Guy Bolton and Howard Lindsay & Russel Crouse, ANYTHING GOES will premiere at the Barbican Theatre from July to October and then embark on a UK tour.

When the S.S. American heads out to sea, etiquette and convention head out the portholes as two unlikely pairs set off on the course to true love... proving that sometimes destiny needs a little help from a crew of singing sailors, a comical disguise and some good old-fashioned blackmail. This hilarious musical romp across the Atlantic featuring a collection of some of theatre's most memorable songs - including 'I Get A Kick Out of You', 'Anything Goes', 'You're the Top', 'Blow, Gabriel, Blow', 'It's De-Lovely', 'Friendship' and 'Buddie Beware' - will take you back to the Golden Age of high society on the seas. ANYTHING GOES is set to sail away with audiences all over again.

For more information visit: AnythingGoesMusical.co.uk