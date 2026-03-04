City of London Approves Barbican Renewal Plans

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The City of London Corporation has approved the planning application for the Barbican Renewal Programme, securing the future of Europe’s largest multi-arts centre and safeguarding one of the world’s most significant Brutalist buildings.

City Corporation Planning and Design officers worked closely with the Barbican Renewal Team and the design team led by Allies and Morrison to review a sensitive and conservation-led, yet future facing scheme to renew the architectural icon, with the approach being welcomed by national heritage bodies. The approved scheme focuses on access, sustainability and more dynamic use of space for arts and bringing people together, without adding a single square metre.



Within the much loved Conservatory the renewal will address longstanding maintenance and accessibility challenges while introducing a climate-controlled habitat that ensures plant health and longevity. The revitalised Conservatory will become a major visitor destination, offering regular free public access to experience an immersive, lush environment where temperate, tropical and arid species will flourish. A new lift and stair will offer public access to the Conservatory’s raised balconies, opening up spectacular new views across this iconic space.



The approved scheme has been designed with access and inclusion at its core, and will deliver the most significant accessibility improvements in the Barbican’s history. Alongside the installation of a new lift in the Conservatory - providing step-free access to the fly tower for the first time - a second lift in the main foyer will significantly enhance accessibility to the Concert Hall, Theatre and surrounding spaces. These improvements represent a major step forward in ensuring the venue is more inclusive and accessible for all visitors.



The Barbican’s distinctive Brutalist foyers and lakeside terrace will also be developed through a sustainable, retrofit approach which will protect the heritage of the Grade II-listed building while significantly reducing long-term environmental impact. Materials such as Conservatory glass and pavers will be reused, reflecting a commitment to sustainable conservation.



Work across all areas will enable greater flexibility to programme within the Barbican’s public spaces, expanding creative opportunities and attracting new audiences. It will bring people together through creative programming, learning, and community engagement, reaffirming the Barbican’s role as a platform for artists, educators, and the public to debate, collaborate, and drive social change.



Opened in 1982 by Queen Elizabeth II, who hailed it as “one of the wonders of the modern world”, the Barbican now attracts over a million visitors annually. As its 50th anniversary approaches, the Renewal will build on this legacy by making the Centre more inclusive and accessible, including a new multi-faith room, increased bathroom provision and improved wayfinding and step free access.



The Renewal represents a one-in-a-generation opportunity to secure the Barbican’s architectural, artistic and civic future for the next 50 years. The design team delivering the programme are led by Allies & Morrison working with Asif Khan Studio, engineers Buro Happold, and landscape designers Harris Bugg Studio.



The City Corporation has committed £191 million towards the £231 million needed to complete Phase 1 of the Barbican Renewal programme. Additional philanthropic and partnership support will be sought to ensure the full artistic and civic ambition of the programme can be realised.



The Barbican Renewal Programme is a key component of Destination City, the City Corporation’s growth strategy for the Square Mile. In the decade ahead, the City aims to be a magnetic destination where people want to live, work, learn, and explore.



City of London Corporation Policy Chairman, Chris Hayward. said:



“This decision marks a major step forward for the Barbican Centre and its place on the world stage. By backing it with significant investment, we’re driving jobs, boosting the City’s economy, and strengthening its reputation as a magnet for visitors, talent, and audiences from across the globe. Just as importantly, we’re transforming the Centre so it’s open, accessible and ready for the future.”



Chairman of the City of London Corporation’s Planning and Transportation Committee, Tom Sleigh, said:



"The Barbican holds a special place in my heart, I’ve seen first-hand what it means to London and the world. Credit to our brilliant planning officers for enabling a careful, future-facing renewal that keeps it world-class and welcoming to all."



Barbican Centre Chief Operating Officer, Philippa Simpson, said:



“We’re thrilled that Phase 1 of Barbican Renewal has been approved. Securing planning permission and listed building consent allows us to restore, celebrate and revitalise the Barbican Centre, so we can continue to deliver a dynamic, world class arts programme and provide the best possible welcome to new and existing visitors.



“This programme invests in the whole life of the Centre: it will improve access, release spaces for public use, and support ambitious artistic work at every scale. This decision secures this visionary place of art and encounter for future generations and will help us expand our reach nationally, and internationally.”



Catherine Croft, Twentieth Century Society Director, said:



“The Barbican Centre is an incredibly important part of this listed, post-war mega-structure and we’re delighted it is receiving significant investment ahead of its 50th birthday. C20 Society has been closely involved in the development of the Renewal scheme and welcomes the sensitive, heritage-led approach. It balances the need to widen access to the arts centre with carefully reinstating and replicating original design features from 1982.



“Public fondness for once under-appreciated Brutalist architecture continues to grow, with the Barbican’s thrilling juxtaposition of exquisitely detailed concrete, arcadian greenery and animated water a delight for residents and visitors alike. The Lakeside Terrace and Conservatory in particular, have become some of London’s most relaxing and inspiring public spaces, which the Renewal programme will refresh and enhance.”



Lord Mendoza, Chair of Historic England, said:



“Historic England is delighted to have worked in close partnership with the City Corporation and the Barbican team to help develop this exciting proposal to restore, upgrade and bring new life to the Barbican Centre, a Grade II listed building and icon of post-war architecture.



“This significant proposed investment, alongside transformational work at Smithfield for the London Museum, underlines the City's commitment to enrich its cultural offer through its historic estate, and to cement its position as a world-leading heritage destination. We are excited to see these plans realised.”



The Barbican Renewal Programme is one of several transformative projects being delivered by the City Corporation. This includes the Salisbury Square Development, which will house the new City of London Police HQ and multi-courts complex, the creation of a cultural and creative destination at the site of Smithfield Market, and the new London Museum at West Smithfield.



The renewal plans, which received over 90% public support last year, have been shaped by extensive consultation and co-design. Major on site works begin in 2027, then between June 2028-29, the Barbican Centre will pause the majority of its activities to allow the most intensive period of works to take place in the safest and most efficient way.



During this period, Cinemas on Beech Street will remain open, and the Barbican will programme differently with partners including residents the London Symphony Orchestra, Royal Shakespeare Company, associate companies and festivals.