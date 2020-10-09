A CHRISTMAS CAROL Will Be Presented as Part of Old Vic: In Camera

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Performances take place December 12-24.

Matthew Warchus' big-hearted, smash hit production of Charles Dickens' immortal classic A Christmas Carol returns to our stage this year, to be performed live from the Old Vic's auditorium and streamed to homes across the world.

This Christmas, come together with your household or with friends and family online to take part in the music and merriment of this uplifting story, joyously adapted by Jack Thorne.

A Christmas Carol will be performed and streamed live as part of the Old Vic: In Camera series. Performances take place December 12-24.

Learn more at https://www.oldvictheatre.com/whats-on/2020/old-vic-in-camera%2Fa-christmas-carol-5.

