Wheeling Symphony Orchestra Presents MUSIC UNDER THE STARS Live on TV

The event takes place Sunday, September 6, 2020 at 7:30 pm.

Sep. 1, 2020  
Wheeling Symphony Orchestra will present Music Under the Stars Sunday, September 6, 2020 at 7:30 pm.

The orchestra is going LIVE on TV for Music Under the Stars with special guest vocalist Bridgette Gan. Music Director John Devlin and the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra will perform an incredible line-up of Disney, Broadway, Patriotic and Classical favorites. Watch the concert safely from your home on My OV or on WTRF.com or enjoy the music from your favorite social distanced location throughout Oglebay Park.

Learn more at http://www.wheelingsymphony.com/music-under-the-stars/.



