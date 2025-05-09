WV Collective Brings THE LAST FIVE YEARS to Beckley Stage This July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The WV Collective will present Jason Robert Brown’s acclaimed musical The Last Five Years at the Beckley Women’s Club in Beckley, West Virginia.

Performances are scheduled from July 24 to July 27, 2025, offering audiences an intimate theatrical experience.

The Last Five Years delves into the complexities of a five-year relationship between Jamie, a rising novelist, and Cathy, a struggling actress. What sets this musical apart is its unconventional storytelling: Jamie's narrative unfolds chronologically, while Cathy's story is told in reverse. Their timelines intersect only once—on their wedding day—providing a poignant exploration of love, ambition, and the passage of time.

Comments