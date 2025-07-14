Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Piano Jar: Live with John Maddy comes to the Greenbrier Valley Theatre this weekend. The performance is on July 19 at 7:30 PM at the Greenbrier Valley Theatre's Lobby.

Join in for an interactive, one-of-a-kind evening as John Maddy takes your song requests live from The Piano Jar. Just drop your request in the jar and enjoy an unforgettable night of music, storytelling, and maybe a few surprise guests!

Hosted in Greenbrier Valley Theatre’s Lobby, with limited general admission seating and a full bar.

Your ticket includes:

One complimentary drink (wine, beer, or soft drink)

Free popcorn and desserts

A chance to shape the night’s setlist

Tickets are $45. Only 60 seats are available.