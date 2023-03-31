Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The performance is on Saturday, April 15, 2023 from 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM.

Mar. 31, 2023  
The Met HD Opera Series DER ROSENHAVLIER comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in April. The performance is on Saturday, April 15, 2023 from 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM.

A dream cast assembles for Strauss's grand Viennese comedy. Soprano Lise Davidsen is the aristocratic Marschallin, opposite mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard as her lover, Octavian, and soprano Erin Morley as Sophie, the beautiful younger woman who steals his heart.

Bass Günther Groissböck returns as the churlish Baron Ochs, and Markus Brück is Sophie's wealthy father, Faninal. Maestro Simone Young takes the Met podium to oversee Robert Carsen's fin-de-siècle staging.





