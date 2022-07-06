Murder For Two comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in October. Performances run October 14-29, 2022.

There's been a murder and one man is ready to crack the case! Officer Marcus Moscowicz knows he can find the killer, but with so many suspects and so little time, the task may be harder than he anticipated.

With 13 characters, two actors and a piano, this musical comedy is a tribute to the classic whodunit murder mystery.